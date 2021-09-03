PHOENIX – Can one game encapsulate all that Jarred Kelenic has been through in a rookie season that has been tantalizing at times, disappointing at others and largely unfulfilling for all involved?

Well, he certainly offered the full array in the Mariners’ 6-5 victory in 10 innings over the Diamondbacks on Friday night at Chase Field.

Kelenic’s well-placed, if not completely intended, fly ball to shallow left field that landed on the foul line in the top of the 10th inning scored Kyle Seager with eventual winning run.

It was the capper to the night that saw him:

— Pop-up to right field with two outs and bases loaded on a hanging breaking ball in the first inning.

— Misplay a deep drive off the bat of Nick Ahmed to deep that led to a run in the fourth inning. As he tracked the ball and neared the wall, Kelenic took a little peek to see where he was in relation to the wall and that hesitation led to the ball bouncing off his glove.

— Atoned for that mistake with a laserbeam of a two-run homer to deep right-center that gave Seattle a 5-1 lead.

Of course, Kelenic might not have had to play the hero if not for a never-ending bottom of the seventh inning.

Up 5-1, was cruising to what seemed like an easy and expected win over the hapless Diamondbacks, who have the worst record in the National League.

With a little extra life on his fastball and crispness in his pitches, starter Tyler Anderson has rolled through the first six innings, working 1-2-3 innings in five of them. His only run allowed came in the fourth inning when a misplayed ball that led to a “triple” that changed the entire inning.

Servais let Anderson start the seventh. He gave up back-to-back doubles to Christian Walker and Andrew Young to start the problems. Sean Doolittle was brought in to replace Anderson. He immediately gave up a RBI single, got a flyball out and then walked a batter. The inning might have been over if Ty France could’ve turned a double play on a hard groundball off the bat of pinch hitter Pavin Smith. But he couldn’t field it cleanly and had to settle for an out first base.

With two outs and runners on second and third, Servais went to his best reliever – Paul Sewald – to face right-handed hitting lead-off hitter Nick Ahmed with the ultra-dangerous Ketel Marte in the on-deck circle.

After getting a swing and a miss on an elevated fastball, Sewald tried to replicate it on the inside corner. Ahmed was ready for it, pulling it through the left side to score both runners and tie the game at 5-5.

With minimal command of his slider on the night, Sewald walked the next two batters. He ran the count full on Walker, who came to the plate for the second time in the inning. But on his Sewald’s eight slider of his outing, he finally got one in the strikezone, getting a swinging strike three to end the interminable inning.

Seattle grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first against Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner on a bases-loaded walk. But it felt like they should’ve scored more considering J.P. Crawford led off with a single and Mitch Haniger followed with a single to start the game.

Anderson cruised through the first three innings, retiring the first nine hitters he faced.

The Mariners retook the lead in the top of the fifth. Crawford worked a leadoff walk and Haniger, facing the team that traded him to Seattle, was gifted an 0-2 cutter over the middle of the plate. He jumped on the mistake pitch, launching his 30th homer of the season. The two-run blast gave Seattle a 3-1 lead.

Kelenic atoned for his fielding miscue in the fourth inning by pushing the lead to 5-1 in the sixth. After Tom Murphy worked a lead-off walk off Bumgarner, Kelenic fell behind 1-2 in the count. The veteran lefty tried to rush an elevated fastball past the talented but erratic rookie. It didn’t happen. Kelenic was read for it, sending a line drive over the wall in deep right-center for his eighth homer of the season.