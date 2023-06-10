ANAHEIM, Calif. — The posting of the Mariners’ lineup for Saturday night’s game against the Angels was no big deal, but helped illustrate what has been among Jarred Kelenic’s biggest accomplishments this season.

There Kelenic was, slotted in the fifth spot against Angels’ left-hander Patrick Sandoval, something that no longer qualifies as news.

When the year began, the Mariners planned to platoon Kelenic in right field with A.J. Pollock, with the lefty-hitting Kelenic sitting against left-handers.

The numbers showed why — Kelenic entered the 2023 season with a .154 career average and .464 OPS against lefties compared to a .712 OPS against righties in his first two seasons in the major leagues.

The platoon plan was scrapped after two weeks when Kelenic got off to a scorching start.

When it comes to hitting lefties, Kelenic hasn’t let up.

Through 62 games of the season, Kelenic has been demonstrably better against lefties than righties, entering Saturday night’s game with a whopping 1.009 OPS and .327 average against lefties compared to .777 and .250 against righties.

“He’s done a fantastic job managing left-handed pitching,’’ manager Scott Servais said before Saturday night’s game. “I can’t give him enough credit for that. He’s done better than I thought he could at this point in his career.’’

Servais said the key for Kelenic has been “simplifying his approach. He’s not trying to do too much in those spots. You’ve seen him often times take his hits into left field. That’s a bright spot there.’’

Kelenic lining a home run to right field in Friday night’s 5-4 loss against one of the toughest pitchers in baseball — Shohei Ohtani — also appeared to indicate another step his continuing progress.

After a blistering start to the season, hitting. 300 with a .933 OPS through May 6, Kelenic hit an inevitable lull. A 1-for-17 stretch over the span of five games dropped his average from .283 on May 29 to a season-low .264 before Wednesday’s game in San Diego.

He got two hits against the Padres and backed that up with the homer against Ohtani as well as a walk.

That increasing ability to shrug off the tough games and stretches is something else the Mariners view as a sign of his growing maturity at 23 years old.

“There have been days it’s been a struggle for him,’’ Servais said. “He gets pitched tougher, people know who he is and they are paying a little bit more attention to him when you’ve got good numbers behind your name. But I think he’s handled it well. I know from day-to-day I don’t see the carry over, whether it’s negative or positive. It’s a new day, go out and have good at-bats. And he’s been able to do that.’’

The homer for Kelenic on Friday night was his second against Ohtani and he is 4 for 10 for his career against him.

Friday’s homer came on the second pitch he saw from Ohtani, an 84-mph breaking ball.

“Obviously with him being a really good pitcher, the best approach off those guys is to just be aggressive, because it’s going to be in the zone,’’ Kelenic said. “That’s kind of what I was trying to do — get him in the heart of the plate and stay aggressive.’’

That approach didn’t work as well in the fifth inning when Kelenic swung at the first pitch he saw from Ohtani, a 98-mph fastball, and grounded it to first for an inning-ending double play.

Kelenic came back from that to draw a leadoff walk on a 3-2 pitch off Sam Bachman to lead off the eighth, one of a season-high nine walks for the Mariners.

“I mean obviously there is a lot of room for improvement,’’ Kelenic said of his year to date. “But the entire season is just going to be a learning process throughout, learn from at-bats, learn from games. Just trying to continue to learn and develop throughout the year.’’

Mariners will start Gilbert Sunday

Servais announced before Saturday’s game that the team will switch up its starting rotation and go with right-hander Logan Gilbert for Sunday’s series finale against the Angels instead of rookie Bryce Miller.

Miller will start Monday when the team returns to Seattle to host Miami.

The Mariners had two off days this week and Servais said that played into the decision, allowing Gilbert to start on his normal rest. He got the win Tuesday in San Diego.

It also gives Miller an extra day’s rest which Servais said is vital for the 24-year-old, who has seven career starts.

Servais said the team will look for chances to give Miller and fellow rookie Bryan Woo, who started Saturday, extra rest throughout the season.

“Thought it was important to do that,” Servais said. “It’s something we discussed organizationally when he first got called up and there will be times that we do that with Bryan Woo, also.’’

Miller is 3-3 with a 4.46 earned-run average. But after allowing just four earned runs in his first 31 1/3 innings he has given up 15 in seven innings over his last two starts.

Mariners sign Gregorius

The Mariners signed veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius to a minor league deal this week, according to an announcement from the Mexican League team with which he has been playing, Algodoneros de Unión Laguna. The deal could be worth up to $1.5 million if he makes the major league roster this season, according to a report from MLB.com.

The 33-year-old Gregorius finished 20th in the MVP voting in 2017 and 2018 while with the Yankees. But he hit just .209 in 103 games with the Phillies in 2021 and was released by Philadelphia in August of last season after hitting .210 with a .567 OPS that was on pace to be the lowest of his career.

He is expected to join AAA Tacoma once he passes a physical.