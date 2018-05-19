Paxton was outstanding, allowing just two runs on three hits with a walk and eight strikeouts to improve to 3-1.

James Paxton delivered another outstanding performance for the Mariners, picking up a complete game Saturday night in Seattle’s decisive 7-2 win over the DetroitTigers.

Paxton was outstanding, allowing just two runs on three hits with a walk and eight strikeouts to improve to 3-1.

Meanwhile, the Mariners were balanced on offense with contributions up and down the lineup to improve to 26-19 on the season.

Sunday Detroit @ Mariners, 1:10 p.m., ROOT Sports

Paxton’s first run allowed came in the second inning when veteran designated hitter Victor Martinez yanked a fastball over the wall in left field for a solo homer.

The Tigers other run came in the fifth. John Hicks led off the inning with a bloop double, eventually scoring on Grayson Greiner’s sacrifice fly to center. The inning might have gotten worse with a runner on second and one out, but Mitch Haniger made sure that didn’t happen. On a pop fly headed for the stands in foul territory off right field, Haniger never hesitated as he neared the wall, leaping and grabbing the ball as he fell back first into the stands.

The Mariners broke the game open in the sixth inning, largely against the Tigers’ bullpen — a unit they’ve manhandled of late.

Up 3-2, Seattle scored four runs in the frame to put it out of reach. Mike Zunino’s RBI single to right-center scored the first run and Jean Segura’s sacrifice fly to right scored the fourth run. The two runs between came in an unusual way. Well, maybe it’s usual for someone with Dee Gordon’s speed.

With the bases loaded, Gordon hit a hard one-hopper back at the mound. The ball bounced off Artie Lewicki’s glove and past surprised second baseman Dixon Machado, who made an awkward falling attempt to knock it down. The ball rolled slowly into shallow right field to score two runners. Gordon never slowed down out of the box and slid into second with a double that might have traveled 120 feet, rolling most of the way.

The Mariners jumped on Tigers starter Mike Fiers early. Segura smashed a solo homer into the inattentive collection of fans occupying “The ‘Pen” in center field in the first inning.

The suddenly hot-hitting Ben Gamel led off the second inning with his first homer of the season — a line drive over the wall in right. Segura later added an RBI triple for a 3-1 lead.