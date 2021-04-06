James Paxton’s return to the Mariners never made it out of the second inning, and it was for the worst, yet all too familiar, reason — injury.

Paxton exited his first outing of the 2021 season with no outs in the second inning Tuesday night vs. the White Sox at T-Mobile Park with what the Mariners later announced as “left elbow discomfort.”

Those three words are not something you want to hear for any pitcher.

A strained flexor tendon in his forearm/elbow area ended Paxton’s 2020 season in mid August. He blamed the injury on compensating for a lack of leg strength brought on by back surgery in February. But during the entirety of spring training, Paxton never exhibited any issues with his elbow or forearm.

The injury came after his 24th pitch of the game and ninth pitch of the second inning.

The pitch was a 92 mph fastball that started out low and leaked well outside of the strike zone. It was an odd result considering his fastball had been sitting at 94-95 mph in the first inning with life and command.

The reason for the anomaly became evident when Paxton pushed his hip area, wandered off to the first base side of the mound and leaned over with his left hand and glove on his knees in obvious discomfort.

Replays showed Paxton grimacing in pain on the pitch as he let it go and also showed that he was bothered by something on the previous pitches.

Manager Scott Servais and Kyle Torgerson, the Mariners head athletic trainer, immediately went to the mound to check on Paxton. After a very brief conversation, Paxton walked off the mound with Torgerson with the crowd offering sympathetic applause.

Paxton cruised through the first inning, getting a weak pop-up from leadoff batter Adam Eaton and then struck out Luis Robert and Jose Abreu swinging.

He was replaced by lefty Nick Margevicius, who gave up a three-run homer to Zack Collins with one of those runs charged to Paxton.

The injury to Paxton does add some skepticism to the Mariners’ decision just before opening day to move him back to the No. 5 spot in the rotation instead of the No. 2 spot. Servais they wanted to give Paxton extra rest after a spring training where he made just two Cactus League starts due to work visa issues that forced him to pitch in simulated games on the backfields of the Mariners’ complex instead.