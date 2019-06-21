TACOMA — Outfielder Jake Fraley hit a three-run homer in the third inning and scored the winning run in the seventh as the Tacoma Rainiers edged the El Paso Chihuahuas 6-5 in a Pacific Coast League game Friday night.

Fraley went 2 for 3 and drove in four runs as Tacoma improved to 35-39 and the Chihuahuas fell to 45-28.

The score was tied at 5 entering the bottom of the seventh inning. Fraley scored on Jose Lobaton’s double.

• Everett led 9-6 after six innings, but Salem-Keizer scored the last four runs for a 10-9 Northwest League victory in 10 innings.