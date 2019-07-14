Jake Fraley’s RBI single in the 10th inning gave the Tacoma Rainiers a 5-4 win over the Reno Aces on Sunday afternoon at Cheney Stadium.

The Rainiers sent it to extra innings with a solo home run by Ryan Court in the bottom of the ninth. It was the fifth consecutive game Court has homered.

Fraley was 3 for 4 with a solo homer in the first. Court was 2 for 4.

Jonathon Niese gave up four runs on eight hits in six innings. Tyler Cloyd picked up the win with his four innings of relief.

Tacoma, which won three of four against Reno, opens a four-game series against Las Vegas on Monday.

Big inning carries AquASox to win

• Cash Gladfelter capped a five-run seventh inning with a two-run homer and the Everett AquaSox opened a series in Spokane with a 6-3 win over the Indians.

Cesar Izturis Jr. was 3 for 4 with a double for Everett.