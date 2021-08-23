OAKLAND, Calif. — As his playing time decreased as hitless plate appearances increased with no chance to right the slump, Jake Bauers would’ve been logical to wonder about his place on this team.

But the Mariners haven’t been willing to give up on an athletic player with a smooth left-handed stroke and an ability to play multiple positions. He became the latest player to provide some unexpected heroics.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Bauers delivered a pretty piece of hitting, lining a two-run single into left-center on a 2-2 changeup from Lou Trivino that leaked off the plate.

It would prove to be the game-winning hit in the Mariners’ 5-3 win over the Oakland A’s on Monday night at the O.co Coliseum.

Down 3-2 and going into the top of the ninth, Ty France stepped to the plate to lead off the inning. In a swing that would make his former college coach Tony Gwynn proud, France stayed on a fastball way from Trivino, sending a line drive over the wall in right-center for a game-tying solo homer.

It was the second straight day France tied the game in the ninth inning with a homer.

It sent the few A’s fans in the announced crowd of 4,140 — the lowest of the season — into a spasm of boos and jeers at Trivino, who blew a save in a loss to the Giants on Saturday.

That displeasure would only grow as Abraham Toro followed with a single up the middle and Jake Fraley smacked a double off the wall in left-center that just missed being a home run.

With runners on second and third, Trivino seemed poised to keep the game tied and give his teammates a chance to win it in the ninth when he struck out Jarred Kelenic and Cal Raleigh.

It brought Bauers to the plate.

The Mariners got a solid start from lefty Marco Gonzales, who would love to have just two pitches from his outing back. If they had been in a little different location, the rally might not have been necessary.

Gonzales pitched six innings, allowing three runs on five hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

He got down 1-0 early in the outing. Mark Canha led off the bottom of the first with a single, advanced to second on Matt Olson’s single and stole third. It allowed him to score on Yan Gomes’ ground out to second.

The A’s pushed the lead to 2-0 in the fourth inning when Gonzales got up 0-2 on Gomes on the first two pitches of the at-bat. After being unable to put him away on the next three pitches, Gonzales left a 3-2 changeup over the middle of the plate that was turned into a deep solo homer.

Almost immediately after he let go of the pitch, Gonzales’ shoulders slumped at the anticipated result. Gomes jumped on the mistake and Gonzales never even lifted his head when the bat made contact, knowing it was gone.

The Mariners mustered little against A’s starter Paul Blackburn for the first five innings. For those that can’t keep up with the litany of trades by general manager Jerry Dipoto, Blackburn was actually a member of the Mariners organization.

On July 20, 2016, the former first-round pick in the 2012 draft was acquired in a trade with the Cubs along with designated hitter/first baseman Daniel Vogelbach in exchange for lefty Mike Montgomery and right-hander Jordan Pries. Montgomery helped Chicago win a World Series, pitching in a variety of roles.

Blackburn made eight appearances for the Mariners’ Class AA affiliate in Jackson, Tennessee, in the final six weeks of the 2016 minor league season. He never made it through the offseason as a member of the Mariners. He was traded to the A’s on November 16, 2016, for first baseman Danny Valencia.

The Mariners had just three singles off Blackburn in five innings. In the sixth, J.P. Crawford led off with a single and Mitch Haniger followed a deep blast over the wall in left-center. The game-tying two-run homer was Haniger’s 29th.

The other regrettable pitch from Gonzales came in the seventh inning. He hung a curveball to Matt Olson, who launched it over the wall in right-center for a solo homer. Olson’s 32nd homer of the seasons gave Oakland a 3-2 lead.

