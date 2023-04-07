CLEVELAND — The thought process was simple for J.P. Crawford.

“If something isn’t working, you better make some changes,” he said.

So after getting just one hit in his first four games and striking out four times, Crawford knew changes needed to be made.

In the hours leading up to Monday’s game vs. the Angels at T-Mobile Park and with tough lefty Reid Detmers scheduled to start, Crawford worked on cleaning things up with his swing.

That night he had a pair of hard hits off Detmers in a 7-3 loss.

“He made some adjustments going into the game today,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said after that loss. “You could tell he was really focused on shortening up his swing, and that’s exactly what he did. So good signs there.”

Two days later he had two hits in homestand finale.

On Friday, he opened the Mariners’ first road trip of the season by ripping a pair of RBI doubles to help them rally from a three-run deficit and pick up a 5-3 win.

“J.P. Crawford, awesome,” Servais said. “I said about three or four days ago he had made a little bit of an adjustment and we’re seeing that play out day in and day out, right now. The quality of his at bats are really good.

Crawford wasn’t specific about the swing changes.

“I think it’s just putting myself in a good spot to hit and not taking my body out to the right spot,” he said.

Crawford’s doubles — off Cleveland starter Aaron Civale — were critical and offered a glimpse of the type of hitter the Mariners hope he can grow into this season.

In the fifth inning, he sliced a line drive into the left field corner to score Cooper Hummel from first base. In the sixth inning, he hammered a line drive into the right-center gap. It had a 108 mph exit velocity and was the second hardest hit ball in the game.

“I’m not rushing,” he said. “I’m seeing the ball and letting it come to me instead of going to try to attack the ball — just stay back and using the whole field.”

His groundout to shortstop in his first at-bat had a 107 mph exit velocity.

“I’m feeling good at the plate right now,” he said. “I’m seeing the ball well. Hopefully I can keep it up and just stay consistent.”

Moore, Trammell getting closer

Dylan Moore (oblique strain) and Taylor Trammell (hand/wrist surgery) have increased their baseball activity over the last week while rehabbing down at the team’s complex in Peoria, Arizona.

They are expected to start playing in extended spring training games Monday to try and get their timing back.

Trammell, who suffered a broken hamate before a few days before spring training, will likely need more games to get built up and will likely start his season with Triple-A Tacoma.

Servais hopes Moore will be able to return at some point on the Mariners upcoming nine-game homestand, which runs from April 14-23.