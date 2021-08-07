NEW YORK – The Mariners were hoping to get J.P. Crawford a day off at some point, but this isn’t how they wanted it to happen.

On Saturday morning, manager Scott Servais received a text message from Crawford saying he wasn’t feeling very well and wasn’t sure if he could play.

“I think he’s only missed one game all year,” Servais said before the game. “He wasn’t gonna play them all. This is a guy that does not want to come out of the lineup. He fights me every time I talk to him about a day off. So, I take it very seriously when he either comes in and talks to me about needing a day, or this morning getting a text message early that he just wasn’t feeling good. That’s all I need to hear from him. He’s a guy that does fight you regularly about taking them out of the lineup.”

Servais hoped that maybe Crawford might be available to play on Saturday as a pinch hitter or a defensive replacement. But after meeting with the team’s medical staff and talking to Servais, he wasn’t available to play. And Sunday’s series finale is in question.

“I don’t know if he’ll be available tomorrow,” Servais said. “I did get chance to talk with him a little bit during the game. He does not feel good at all. Hopefully he’ll get a lot of rest here tonight. We’ll get some fluids in him, and we’ll see how it is in the morning.”

Obviously, the biggest fear is a positive COVID test. The Yankees have multiple players out on the COVID injured list and the Red Sox also are dealing with similar issues. There is a flu bug that is also hitting the city.

Crawford has been out of the starting lineup for one game this season, getting a day off on May 23. He’d played the last 64 games, posting a .286/.346/.397 with 17 doubles, four homers, 21 RBI, 39 runs scored, 24 walks and 50 strikeouts while solidifying himself as the leadoff hitter.

Abraham Toro was at the leadoff spot on Saturday, going 1 for 3 with a walk and an RBI.

Sheffield scratched

Justus Sheffield was supposed to make his first rehab start since going on the injured list before the All-Star break with left forearm and oblique strains. Sheffield was scheduled to fly to Spokane to pitch for High-A Everett on Sunday.

But that plan has been scratched.

“He will not pitch for Everett tomorrow,” Servais said. “He’s still building up arm strength. He didn’t feel 100 percent coming out of his last live batting practice session so we’ve slowed that down a little bit.”

Medal heads

A pair of players in the Mariners minor league system picked up medals at the Tokyo Olympics. Top prospect Julio Rodriguez blasted a two-run homer and also doubled and scored two runs in the Dominican Republic’s 10-6 win over South Korea in the bronze medal game.

Rodriguez was one of the DR’s most productive hitters in Tokyo, posting a .417/.444/.625 slash line with 10 hits (two doubles, a homer), four RBI, three runs scored in 29 plate appearances. He’s expected to return to Class AA Arkansas next week.

Eric Filia earned a silver medal as part of the U.S. team that lost to Japan, 2-0, in the gold medal game. Filia went 1 for 3 in the game and finished the tournament with a .263/.391/.316 slash line with five hits in 10 plate appearances and two runs scored. He will re-join Class AAA Tacoma next week.