For a minute there, it appeared as if the sliding Mariners were going to suffer their most ignominious defeat of the season.

“J-P! “J-P!”

Before that final at-bat in the bottom of the ninth, when the M’s had already watched two hitters fail to advance the runners with the bases loaded, desperation looked like it was going to turn into despair.

“J-P! J-P!”

Then shortstop J.P. Crawford, with one ball and one strike on him, lined Jonathan Hernandez’s sinker over the head of left fielder Evan Carter, scoring Cal Raleigh and Dylan Moore to give the Mariners a walkoff 3-2 victory over the Rangers. That was at 9:14 p.m. At 9:37, fans could still be heard chanting those two letters that may be immortalized if the Mariners make the playoffs.

“Everyone’s depending on me at that point — two outs bases loaded, bottom of the ninth. You just gotta get it done,” Crawford said. “These last games mean everything. We’re on the line right now. I gotta help my team win.”

Had the M’s lost Thursday night, it likely would have damned a season that still may end up featuring the most glaring September collapse in organization history. Four weeks earlier, Seattle was on top of the American League West while holding a three-and-a-half-game lead over the Blue Jays for the final wild-card spot.

But after dropping five of six to the Astros and Rangers, the Mariners were one out away from falling two games behind Houston and three games behind Toronto for that last playoff spot with three games remaining. Then the shortstop made sure the season would not stop short.

“Your best players gotta play well in the big moments and he did tonight,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said of Crawford.

Frustrating as the Ms can be for their fans sometimes, these late-game heroics have become a theme over the past three years. Teams may be able to beat the Mariners, but they never feel like they can get rid of them.

The frequent comebacks led to back-to-back 90-win seasons in the previous two years, and the end of a 21-year playoff drought in 2022. And with Seattle one game back of the Astros and two back of the Blue Jays with three games left — and with it holding tiebreakers over both — Thursday might have been the start of their most memorable surge yet.

Of course, you couldn’t have blamed fans for thinking the Mariners were going to give it away Thursday. They came into the game second in MLB with runners left in scoring position and had gone 9-13 in September to that point.

Moreover, they relinquished a prime opportunity to tie the score at 2-2 in the fifth inning, when second baseman Jose Caballero was thrown out at third on a suspect base-running decision. The feeling just wasn’t there. Not even with Julio Rodriguez vaulting a solo home run in the fourth to cut the Rangers’ 2-0 lead in half — not with all the disappointment the Mariners had provided their home fans over the past week.

Then came catcher Cal Raleigh’s single to left to lead off the bottom of the ninth. Then came Dylan Moore’s single on the next at-bat to move Raleigh to second. Then came a wild pitch by Aroldis Chapman that put runners on second and third, followed by a Ty France walk and consecutive pop outs by Mike Ford and Josh Rojas.

It was Hollywood drama in a studio 1,000 miles north of La La Land, and Crawford made himself red-carpet worthy.

“I knew that when he was up he was going to do something,” Rodriguez said. “I had faith in him that he was going to do something and he definitely won the game.”

FanGraphs.com still gives the Mariners less than a 30% chance of making the playoffs. The Blue Jays have a three-game tango with the Rays, whose fate as a wild-card team and division runner-up is sealed. The Astros play three with the Diamondbacks, who are still trying to solidify a postseason berth. And, of course, the Mariners have three more with Texas, which has yet to clinch a playoff berth or the division title.

But maybe with this team, you just disregard the percentages. They’ve become accustomed to defying the odds over these past few seasons.

J.P. earned every one of those chants. And because of him, his team still has a chance.