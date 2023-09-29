A day after his walkoff double beat the Rangers and kept the Mariners’ postseason hopes alive, J.P. Crawford was presented the Baseball Writers’ Association of America award as the Mariners’ Unsung Hero on Friday.

Crawford was also presented the Heart and Hustle Award as recognized by the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association.

Julio Rodriguez was named the Mariners’ MVP and Luis Castillo is the team’s Pitcher of the Year after a vote of writers from the BBWAA local chapter.

Seattle Times columnist Larry Stone, who recently announced his impending retirement, presented the awards to each player during a pregame ceremony.

Crawford, 28, has had a breakthrough season offensively, emerging as one of the most valuable shortstops in the American League. He’s also become the team’s unofficial captain.

Entering Friday, Crawford had already set career highs in home runs (18), runs batted in (59) and walks (93), and he is on pace to set additional highs in on-base percentage (.380), slugging percentage (.435) and OPS (.815).

Crawford leads the AL with 93 walks. No player in Mariners history has ever led the league in walks.

After his torrid August, Rodriguez emerged as an AL MVP candidate, and he continues to lead the team with a Baseball Reference WAR of 5.5.

Last month, the 22-year-old center fielder became the first player in MLB history to record at least 50 doubles, 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases through his first two seasons.

On Thursday night, Rodriguez hit the 60th homer of his career, giving him 62 career doubles, 60 homers and 62 steals in his first two seasons.

Castillo, 30, is 14-8 with a 3.20 ERA over 32 starts in his first full season in Seattle. In 194 innings, he has 215 strikeouts, fourth-most in the AL.

Castillo is scheduled to make his final start of the regular season against the Rangers on Saturday. In 17 starts at T-Mobile Park this season, Castillo is 8-4 with a 2.81 ERA, with 126 strikeouts in 102 innings.

Rangers starters TBD

The Rangers placed starting pitcher Jon Gray on the 15-day injured list with a strained wrist Friday. He’s expected to be out through at the least the Division Series, if the Rangers advance that far in the AL playoffs.

Gray was in line to start Saturday’s game against the Mariners.

Before Friday’s game, Texas manager Bruce Bochy said he wasn’t sure who would start against the Mariners on Saturday or Sunday.

Veteran left-handers Andrew Heaney and Martin Perez could be options to start. Rookie left-hander Cody Bradford (4-3, 5.30 ERA), a part-time starter, could be another option.