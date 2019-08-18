TORONTO – While shortstop J.P. Crawford has cemented himself as the Mariners’ everyday shortstop, he’s still far from a finished product in many ways.

He’s going to play more MLB games in the 2019 season than he has played in the previous two seasons. There’s still six weeks and the 37 games remaining in the 162-game marathon.

The Mariners want Crawford to finish his first season with them in a strong fashion. It’s part of the reason that he was out of the starting lineup for the Sunday afternoon series finale vs. the Blue Jays.

“When we play in stretches where we play 10, 11, 12 days in a row, I’m not going to play him in all of them,” manager Scott Servais said. “We’ve had a lot of off days here recently, so he’s been getting kind of a (rest) off his feet here and there. Today was a good day for it. I thought about it coming into the series that we would give him one of these days off. We’ll continue to do that the rest of the year.”

Related | Sunday Mailbag The status of the rebuild, Scott Servais’ job security and more

Crawford came into the game with a .238/.321/.383 slash line, 18 doubles, three triples, five homers and 38 RBIs. He got off to a torrid start after being called up on May 9, slashing .319/.383/.496 with 11 doubles, two triples, two homers and 21 RBIs in his first 31 games. Since then, he’s slashing .165/.266/.301 with seven doubles, a triple, three homers, 17 RBIs and 35 strikeouts in last 37 games.

“Offensively, teams have made a few adjustments on him and are pitching him differently,” Servais said. “He’s grinding through it.”

Advertising

Crawford is seeing fewer early fastballs while getting a steady diet of breaking balls in fastball counts.

Even with his struggles at the plate, he’s still been a solidifying presence for an infield defense that was awful with Tim Beckham as shortstop early in the season.

“He’s doing great,” Servais said. “He really is. The defense has been phenomenal. He’s learning. It’s been a really good first year with us and I want him to end it strong.”

While Crawford had a day off from playing, he still had other work to do, including a lengthy meeting with Servais and performance coach Jimmy Van Ostrand.

“We went through some things we want to focus on in the last five-six weeks with him,” Servais said. “It’s about getting a consistent program and routine with him. You can talk about the minor leagues all you want, but there is nothing like the big leagues. You travel different. You have different things that on your mind, different worries and things you have to take care of at the big league level than you do at the minor league level and you have to play at the highest level.”

It’s something that is vital for big league success. Nelson Cruz had a routine down to the minute and the only time he ever got surly is when it was interrupted. Mitch Haniger is so obsessive compulsive about his daily routine that even his teammates tease him about it.

Advertising

“We do have a gentlemen that works for us that’s probably the most routine-oriented person I’ve ever met in my life and that’s Ichiro,” Servais said. “Players can learn from Ichi, they aren’t going emulate exactly his routine, but the fact that he realizes the importance and can pass some of those ideas along. Ultimately it has to be each player’s and it’s always going to be a little different.”

The Mariners believe that once Crawford develops the proper preparation routine that includes lifting, conditioning, cage work and other physical maintenance, he won’t deal with some the physical and mental fatigue that he dealt with in July.

“It’s consistency,” Servais said. “It has to be his routine. I don’t think you hand somebody a piece of paper and say, ‘hey do this.’ You figure out what works for you.”

A return to the rotation for Felix?

Felix Hernandez will make what is expected to be his final start of his rehab stint Monday for Class AAA Tacoma.

The Rainiers are hosting Salt Lake at Cheney Stadium with a first pitch time set for 7:05 p.m.

“He’s good to go on Monday,” Servais said. “Hopefully he can go five innings; that would be great. The last outing with him was very positive. He felt great and felt really good coming out of it. Fingers crossed, that continues. I’d really love to get him back again in our rotation at some point on the next home stand.”

The open slot in the Mariners’ rotation that Hernandez would presumably be slated to pitch on Saturday. Seattle has Thursday off there could be some manipulation and they could move that spot to Sunday as well.

“If he gets through this next one and feels good,” Servais said, “we’ll need that extra starter.”