NEW YORK — The Mariners lost their defensive captain and leadoff hitter early in Tuesday’s game when J.P. Crawford was removed from the game following a ground out to first base in the top of third inning.

Utility infielder Dylan Moore jogged out to shortstop in the bottom of the third inning.

The team later announced that Crawford had left the game with a right-shoulder contusion. Looking at replays of Crawford’s two at-bats and handful of plays in the field, there was no indication of an injury on the play, though he didn’t seem very comfortable at the plate in his two at-bats.

In a season when most players have started slowly and struggled at various points, Crawford has been one of the Mariners’ most consistent performers. Coming into Tuesday’s series opener at Yankee Stadium, he’d played in 67 of 70 games, posting a .242/.351/.352 slash line with 14 doubles, four run homers, 39 runs scored, 24 RBI, 39 walks and 52 steals. He’s also been one of the Mariners’ best producers with runners in scoring position, posting a .294/.410/.451 slash line with 15 hits in 62 plate appearances, including two doubles, two homers, 20 RBI, 10 walks and only 12 strikeouts.

Crawford dealt with shoulder inflammation during spring training, keeping him out of a handful of Cactus League games.

No Judging

The Yankees were without Aaron Judge for the 13th straight game, which didn’t exactly hurt the feelings of manager Scott Servais or the Mariners. The reigning American League MVP was placed on the injured list on June 7 (retroactive to June 4) with a sprained toe.

Judge had four hits, including three homers and a double, scored five runs, drove in four runs and worked four walks in three games in Seattle earlier this season.

“When the other team doesn’t have their best player, it certainly is going to be different in how you plan,” Servais said. “Judge is a phenomenal player. He’s played really well against us. I wish him all the best as soon as we leave town. He was really good. Anytime you lose that kind of player out your lineup, it does change the look of your lineup and maybe how you’re going to attack them. But they’ve still got a lot of really good players with a lot of experience.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before Tuesday’s series opener with the Mariners that the slugging right fielded had a second platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in his right big toe last week.

Judge injured the toe while crashing into the outfield fence at Dodger Stadium trying to make a catch. The Yankees had lost eight of 12 since he’s been out of the lineup, including five of six coming into Tuesday.

Also

Right-hander Trevor Gott (back spasms) traveled with Class AAA Tacoma to El Paso to start a rehab assignment. Gott said last week he wasn’t sure if he would make one or two appearances on the assignment. He is eligible to return from the 15-day injured list on Wednesday.

