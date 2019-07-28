The Seattle Mariners have a late-July hot streak going.

And they extended it to close out the homestand with a late-game blooper.

J.P. Crawford completed the comeback with his shallow, run-scoring single with one out in the 10th inning, and the Mariners won 3-2 over Detroit at T-Mobile Park on Sunday afternoon.

Crawford’s first career walkoff hit gently fell into center field. Dylan Moore, who led off the inning with a double, sped home with the winning run.

Slugger Domingo Santana tied the game, 2-2, with two outs in the eighth inning with a solo home run to left field.

It was Santana’s 20th home run of the season — the second time he’s eclipsed that mark in the past three seasons. He hit 30 for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2017.

Seattle swept a four-game series for the first time since April 11 in Kansas City. The Mariners won their fifth game in a row, and finished the homestand 7-3.

Niko Goodrum gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead with his solo home run off Tommy Milone with one out in the fourth inning — the first hit for either team.

Detroit extended the lead to 2-0 on Harold Castro’s run-scoring single to right field, scoring Christin Stewart in the fifth.

Tigers left-handed ace pitcher Matthew Boyd, an Eastside Catholic graduate who hails from Mercer Island, blanked the Mariners for six innings before running into difficulty in the seventh.

After walking Tim Beckham and Austin Nola, Boyd gave up his only run on Kyle Seager’s run-scoring double in the right-field corner.

Boyd left the game with one out, giving up three hits and striking out 10 Seattle hitters for his seventh career double-digit strikeout game.

NOTES

After missing the past four months — a span of 105 games — opening-day closer Hunter Strickland was activated by the Mariners from the 60-day injured list Sunday.

To make room, pitcher Matt Carasiti was optioned to Class AAA Tacoma and veteran Felix Hernandez was moved to the 60-day injured list to open up Strickland’s 40-man roster spot.

Strickland worked a clean eighth inning Sunday, but won’t pitch in back-to-back games for the time being, manager Scott Servais said before the game.

He will also pitch in a “couple of soft landings” situations before resuming closer duties, Servais said.

Meanwhile, Hernandez (shoulder) threw 30 pitches to live hitters before the game Sunday. Servais said his final 15 pitches were his best, but warned he is still a ways away from returning to the ballclub. …

Designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (elbow) did not start after being hit by a pitch Saturday, but pinch-hit for Ryan Court in the seventh and stayed in at first base. …

First baseman Ryon Healy (back, hip) is expected to see a hip specialist Monday at Stanford University to see if that is the biggest cause of his back pain. Healy has been shut down from all baseball activity. …

Outfielder Mitch Haniger (ruptured testicles) is expected to start running in a swimming pool and starting plyometrics next week as part of his rehab. He will not travel with the team to Texas. …

Second baseman Dee Gordon (quad) has started running the base paths and swinging the bat. He is ahead of the original three- to four-week recovery timetable, and will travel with the Mariners on the upcoming road trip. …

Court’s pinch-hit appearance Friday marked the 13th different player this season to make a major-league debut with the Mariners.