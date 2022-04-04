PEORIA, Ariz. — The ‘if’ was never considered. And the “when” is now.

“It’s time for Julio Rodriguez to play in the big leagues,” manager Scott Servais said in his Monday morning media session.

His announcement, which was followed by an immediate social media blast from the organization, verified what has been evident from the first days of spring training and grew more concrete with each day that brought another shake-your-head highlight moment from the young phenom — there was no way the Mariners could keep him off the opening day roster.

God’s timing is perfect!✨🙏🏽💙 — Julio Rodriguez🇩🇴🦁 (@JRODshow44) April 4, 2022

“That was quite a conversation,” Servais said. “He is so so excited. He’s just a fun kid. The joy and the excitement he plays with, I think it’s contagious. It’s going to serve our team very well. And I think he’s a really good player on top of it. It should be fun.”

Rodriguez knew he was playing well this spring, but wouldn’t allow himself to actually believe it until the words came out of Servais’ mouth.

His response to his manager in the moment?

“It’s on,” he said. “It’s on. That’s what I told him. I’m ready to go.”

Coming into the shortened spring training, the Mariners were cautious in their expectations for Rodriguez. They wouldn’t dispel the notion that he might make the team out of spring training.

“We left the door open to him, and told him, ‘if you have a super showing and it all clicks that the opportunity would be there for you to make the team,'” Servais said.

Rodriguez smashed through the open door and announced his presence with a mammoth homer in his first Cactus League at-bat.

“After I got it going, once I put my foot on the gas pedal in spring training, I just kept making my adjustment and kept going through everything, I feel that’s when it became evident I could make this ballclub.”

On Sunday, Rodriguez went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and two runs batted in, including a prodigious solo homer to deep right-center and a line-drive RBI double to left field as the Mariners beat the Royals 10-8.

In 12 games this spring, Rodriguez has posted a .419/.471/.839 slash line, including four doubles, three homers, eight RBI, nine runs scored, three walks, nine strikeouts and three stolen bases.

Realistically, Rodriguez made the decision for the Mariners. And he made it an easy one by showing up up faster and lighter on the bases and in the outfield, more polished at the plate and just as explosive in every aspect of the game.

“I think probably the first or second day that he was here and I saw how he was moving,” Servais said. “His body was working differently. The first day it stood out to me, we were doing a base-running drill, it was the third day of camp and I’m watching this guy run like first to third. I’m like, ‘Oh my god. That’s different.'”

