BOSTON — J.P. Crawford sat at his locker eating a bowl of cereal and chatting with Ty France and Dylan Moore.

It was about four hours before first pitch at Fenway Park, and he wasn’t sure what to do with himself.

There was no batting practice because of the late travel day, and for the first time he was out of the starting lineup where injury wasn’t a factor. Moore got the start Thursday night.

“I’m guess I’m going to do this for a while,” Crawford said.

With veteran lefty Rich Hill starting for the Red Sox, Mariners manager Scott Servais used it as an opportunity to give his starting shortstop a rare day off for rest.

“He could maybe come in the game late if we need him,” Servais said. “We knew we were probably get some guys some days on this trip.”

Advertising

Crawford missed a pair of games on the previous homestand because of back spasms, following an ill-advised headfirst slide into first base.

Typical of his mentality, Crawford still did the infield pregame work despite having the day off, though he allowed Moore to take the bulk of the ground balls.

Even though he knows all the reasons it was the right decision, it’s still never simple for Servais not to write Crawford’s name in the lineup. Crawford has a .300/.380/.462 slash line in 36 games this season with seven doubles, a triple, four homers, 11 RBI, 14 walks and 25 strikeouts.

“It’s really hard,” he said. “I’m not going to lie. You want to designate certain days off, but it seems like, ‘Oh we’ve won a couple in a row and now you want to keep them going,’ or ‘You’ve lost a couple in a row, and we have to them to get back on the right track. There’s never an ideal time to do it.”

Servais tries to make the decisions in consultation with the players, the trainers and have the data tracked and provided by the high-performance staff.

“I talk to these guys a lot about their bodies are at and how they’re feeling,” Servais said. “Some guys are honest with me, some guys are not. J.P. is one of those guys that just not honest with you.”

Advertising

Indeed, Crawford refused to sit for a third straight game when he had the back spasms and lobbied to play before then.

Servais collects the information from all parties and makes his decision.

“I listen to it,” he said. “I don’t listen to it all the time, but I listen to it as much as I can. They’d probably like to see a few more days off for some of our key guys. But you’ve got to play. That’s a big part of it and you’re never going to be 100% after you leave that first week of spring training. There’s not too many guys that are 100% right now.”

Ty France admittedly isn’t 100%. But he received treatment on his ailing right hip flexor and was back in the starting lineup.

France believes the soreness started with doing some extra cage work before Wednesday’s win in Toronto where he had three hits. He was hitting on a turf mat while wearing his spikes and believes that led to the discomfort.

“It’s happened to me before,” he said.

Roster moves and returns

Now that they are back in the United States, the Mariners reinstated reliever Drew Steckenrider from the restricted list and “returned” reliever Roenis Elias back to Class AAA Tacoma. Because the roster move involved the restricted list, the Mariners can send Elias back down to the minor leagues despite being out of minor league options.

Advertising

“Steck is on the card tonight, and he is available tonight,” Servais said.

He wouldn’t elaborate whether Steckenrider was able to throw on his three-day hiatus from the team, simply repeating that the right-hander was “available.”

Left-hander Robbie Ray, who also wasn’t with the team in Toronto but wasn’t placed on the restricted list, was out playing catch before Thursday’s game. He is scheduled to start Friday night.

Right-hander Matt Festa was also in the clubhouse before the game. The Mariners opted not activate him from the injured list before the game.

Festa was supposed to appear for High-A Everett on Tuesday, but a COVID outbreak for High-A Hillsboro postponed the game.

Festa instead threw a simulated game in preparation and he threw before Thursday’s game.

“We just want to give him one more day,” Servais said. “We’ll see where the roster goes tomorrow.”

Festa was placed on the injured list on May 5 with elbow tendinitis. He isn’t eligible to return until Friday.