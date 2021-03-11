Three weeks before opening day of the 2021 Major League Baseball season, the Mariners can already celebrate one small victory.

The team’s proposal to bring fans back into T-Mobile Park has won approval from Gov. Jay Inslee, who on Thursday announced the plan as part of a new phase in the state’s COVID-19 reopening measures.

The Mariners will be allowed to host fans at T-Mobile Park at 25% capacity for the start of the season, which begins April 1 against the San Francisco Giants. The ballpark seats 47,943 at full capacity, meaning roughly 12,000 fans will be granted admittance for the start of the season.

Fans will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Mariners chairman John Stanton said Wednesday he has been working closely with local agencies over the past month on safety protocols for reopening the ballpark.

Mariners manager Scott Servais, in a virtual news conference before Inslee’s announcement Thursday, was hopeful that the state would approve the team’s plan. The Mariners, like most MLB teams, played their pandemic-shortened 2020 season last summer in front of empty stands at their home park.

Advertising

“It would mean a lot to our players, to myself. We desperately missed it last year,” Servais said. “I know many teams already have come out publicly and said that they are going to open up at 25 (or) 50 percent — even some have said 100 percent, which is a little bit alarming.

“I really am hopeful that we do the right thing in Seattle, let some of our fans back in the ballpark. It does mean the world to us.”

Servais said he can sense Mariners fans’ anticipation to see the team’s up-and-coming players.

“I think our fan base is looking forward to laying eyes on a lot of these young players,” he said. “I know they saw a little bit of Kyle Lewis in 2019, but they didn’t see the Rookie of the Year last year in person. And a number of our guys have taken big steps forward. I get that it’s fun watching the games on TV, but there’s nothing like being in the ballpark, to feel like you’re a part of it. And you get a feel for the nuances of the game and the personalities of the players and the things that you just don’t pick up on TV.

“Our players are talking about it openly, about how important it is that we do get fans in the ballpark in Seattle.”

It is not immediately clear to whom the Mariners would allot tickets — season-ticket holders would likely get special consideration — but Stanton indicated Wednesday that those sorts of issues would be sorted out soon.

“We will make it work whenever we find out,” Stanton said during a meeting with reporters at the team’s spring-training facility in Peoria, Arizona. “But the sooner we find out the better. We have staff that is in training. We have to know if they’re going to be working shifts. We have tickets that we have to sell and communications we have to do. We have to make sure that we communicate before people come into the building and that they’re going to need masks. If you are coming to the suite level, you are getting temperature checked. We’ll have a series of steps that we go through.”