HOUSTON — A little over a year ago, Isaiah Campbell started to question his place and his future in baseball.

His surgically repaired right elbow just didn’t want to cooperate with his plan to pitch in the big leagues. After his fourth start for High-A Everett, the discomfort in his elbow returned, and he was forced to the injured list once again.

How long could he keep doing this? He’d already missed almost all of the 2021 season after needing surgery to remove lose bodies from the elbow.

“It was a pretty down part of my life,” he said Thursday. “The baseball part wasn’t going well. I got hurt again. I was on the IL and just struggling as a starter. I couldn’t hold velocity for a long time. I was down pretty hard in my life. And that was one time where I kind of started questioning everything.”

And there he was sitting in the dugout of Minute Maid Park having been called up from Double-A Arkansas to pitch out of the Mariners’ bullpen in the final series before the All-Star break. Campbell, 25, was recalled from Double-A Arkansas while veteran lefty Tommy Milone, who pitched on Wednesday in San Francisco, was designated for assignment.

“It was a long road,” he said. “I dealt with some injuries, the COVID year, changing from a starter to a bullpen guy, but I wouldn’t change it for a thing. That part of the journey is over, but there’s a new journey that starts today, so I couldn’t be more happy. I couldn’t be more thankful.”

Advertising

On Wednesday night in Houston, on the day before he would finally put on a Mariners uniform for his first game in Major League Baseball, Campbell and his fiancée, Kiley, broke down into tears of joy.

“We were crying when she got here because of how from last year to this year everything has changed,” Campbell said. “It was just tears of excitement and joy. We made it. It was our journey together. It’s just been awesome.”

Part of the change for Campbell was a switch in pitching roles. He was a workhorse starter at the University of Arkansas and expected to do the same at the professional level, but it wasn’t happening. The Mariners moved him to the bullpen, believing less volume would be beneficial.

Campbell didn’t put up any resistance to the Mariners’ plan.

“Absolutely not. I think it was the best thing for my career,” he said. “I dealt with so many just injuries and I think so much of it was just the amount of pitches and throwing so much. When they came to me with that, I was fully 100% on board.”

It wasn’t a seamless transition, but he was able to adjust to pitching out of the bullpen. He returned to the mound June 9 of last season and pitched a scoreless ninth inning with a pair of strikeouts. Three nights later, he got his first professional save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Advertising

He made 15 relief appearances for the AquaSox, allowing one unearned run on eight hits with 20 strikeouts and only one walk in 15 innings and 11 saves.

The Mariners promoted him to Arkansas on Aug. 2 to test him in his new role. He wasn’t as dominant, but he showed that this was his future. He made 14 appearances, posting an 0-4 record with a 3.46 ERA and one save. In 13 innings, he struck out 24 and walked only two.

With his success in the new role, the Mariners decided to put him on the 40-man roster this offseason, so they wouldn’t lose him in the Rule 5 draft.

He spent the offseason thinking and training like a reliever and arrived in big league camp as a reliever.

“This year has been the first time that I feel like a full reliever,” he said.

In 23 appearances with the Travs this season, he is 6-0 with five saves and a 2.63 ERA. In 24 innings, he’s struck out 27 batters and walked seven.

Advertising

“It’s fun going out there in high-leverage situations in the middle or the end of the game,” he said. “That’s when games are won and lost. It’s fun to be out there in those pressure-packed moments and just going out and getting zeros. That’s a job and hopefully I can do that for the big team.”

When Campbell makes his debut, he will be just the second player in MLB history born in Portugal. Campbell’s father, Parry, is in the Air Force. He was stationed in Portugal when Isaiah was born in Angra do Heroismo. His father was transferred to Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany a year later and to Incirlik Air Base in Turkey before the family moved to Olathe, Kansas, where Isaiah was raised.

The other player born in Portugal was Frank Thompson, a catcher and outfielder, who played in 12 games in the 1875 season — 11 for the Washington Nationals and 1 for the Brooklyn Atlantics.

Notes

Ty France was back in the lineup after missing the last two games because of soreness in his ribs following a baserunning collision on the previous homestand.

In his 80th game, J.P. Crawford hit his eighth homer. His career-high is nine, which he reached in his 151st game in 2021.