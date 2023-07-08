HOUSTON – When Isaiah Campbell made his MLB debut on Friday night, tossing a scoreless inning, he became the fifth player — all pitchers — in the Mariners’ 2019 draft class to make it to the big leagues.

A supplemental second-round pick in 2019, Campbell was still filled with adrenaline after his first MLB outing. In front of a packed Minute Maid Park, he was able to pitch with the cushion of a 9-1 lead.

“There’s a lot of emotion,” he said. “I was pretty nervous in the bullpen warming up. When I walked out of the bullpen, I kind of just stared into the stadium and looked at the crowd and just kind of soaked it in. Then I just got as locked in as I could. It’s not your normal outing when it’s your major-league debut. I’m glad the results were there and it was part of a team win tonight. I couldn’t be more thankful.”

Campbell loved the strikeout but didn’t like his command.

“I was around the zone,” he said. “I probably threw more balls than I like. But I was amped up. The results were there and I put up a zero so that’s all you can ask for. Put up a zero and help the team win tonight.”

The 2019 draft was the last full draft in the old system of 40 rounds and it was also a group of players that were heavily impacted by the canceling of the 2020 minor-league season due to the COVID pandemic.

Seattle’s first four picks in 2019 have now all made it to MLB — though not all with the Mariners.

First-round pick George Kirby, the 20th overall pick, was the first to arrive. He became a stalwart in the Mariners’ rotation and an All-Star this season.

Seattle selected lefty Brandon Williamson out of TCU in the second round with the 59th pick and right-hander Levi Stoudt out of Lehigh in the fourth round. Both pitchers were dealt to the Reds last season. Williamson was part of the trade package sent to Cincinnati for third baseman Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker. Stoudt was dealt to the Reds just before the trade deadline as part of the group of players to get pitcher Luis Castillo.

The other pitcher in the draft class to make the big leagues this season was right-handed reliever Ty Adcock, who was called up from Double-A Arkansas a few weeks ago. Adcock was an outfielder/reliever on the same Elon University team as Kirby.

There will likely be a few other players from that draft class to find their way to the big leagues. Outfielder Cade Marlowe, a 20th round pick, is putting up big numbers for Triple-A Tacoma and will be up eventually.

Seattle has two pitchers from the 2021 draft class — right-hander Bryce Miller (fourth round) and right-hander Bryan Woo (sixth round) — currently in the starting rotation.

Rodriguez getting ready

Julio Rodriguez took a different kind of early batting practice Friday and Saturday afternoon in preparation for the Home Run Derby.

Franmy Perez, who was Rodriguez’s pitcher in last year’s Derby at Dodger Stadium where he finished second, flew into Houston from the Dominican Republic on Thursday. He and Rodriguez simulated the three-minute derby rounds and added one minute of bonus time.

Rodriguez did a similar rehearsal last season in Texas prior to the Derby and hit 37 in one round in his first attempt.

Rodriguez will face two-time champion Pete Alonso in the first round of Monday’s Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park.

Also

The Mariners made a minor-league trade sending outfielder Jack Larsen to the Giants in exchange for cash considerations. Larsen, 28, had played in 25 games for Class AAA Tacoma, posting a .313/.466/.338 slash line with two doubles, 10 RBI, 22 walks and 24 strikeouts.

He was signed a non-drafted free agent out of the University of California-San Diego.

Right-handed pitcher Jose Rodriguez was outrighted to the Rainiers on Friday after being placed on waivers earlier last week and went unclaimed. Rodriguez has been with the Rainiers most of the season, getting called up in April and making one appearance for the Mariners. It means Rodriguez is no longer on the 40-man roster and the Mariners have an open spot.