PEORIA, Ariz. — In a normal spring training, and there hasn’t been one since before the 2019 season, Scott Servais likes to break the two-month preseason adventure in the sun into three parts.

The Mariners’ two off-days — the first coming Tuesday and the next March 21 help break up those segments.

“The first is kind of OK, let’s get acquainted, get going and kind of get your body up to speed game-wise,” Servais said. “We’ve done that section. Now the next section here is where you’re going to see us thin out the camp. OK, we’ll start sending some more guys down to (minor league camp), so your regular guys or your projected players, these 13 to 18 guys who are going to play a lot (in the season), they’re going to start playing more.”

When the Mariners return after that off day March 21, Servais will start playing the regulars complete games as if they were in the regular season — like an extended dress rehearsal.

So in Servais’ second part of spring training, the roster moves will be a slew of pitchers being reassigned to minor league camp as the Mariners’ projected starting rotation starts to work longer through games.

The returns of Julio Rodriguez, Teoscar Hernandez, Eugenio Suarez, Diego Castillo and Matt Brash from the World Baseball Classic will also determine the number of position players remaining in camp.

Realistically, at least 24 of the 26 spots on Mariners’ opening-day roster are decided. If every player is healthy and prepared to play, one could argue that 26 out of 26 spots have been decided.

“I think as far as any battles or anything going on there, you’re always looking at your bullpen and what’s the best way to build that out,” Servais said. “That’s probably the biggest thing and then the health of some of our utility guys are the biggest concerns that I have right now.”

There really doesn’t seem more to build on the Mariners’ bullpen.

With Major League Baseball dictating how teams build their roster in the hopes of generating more offense and action, the Mariners must carry 13 pitchers during the season. It’s something that irritates Servais to no end.

The 13-pitcher limit means the Mariners will carry eight relievers on the opening-day roster. For most of last season, the Mariners had a bullpen without a left-handed pitcher. Those seven pitchers — Paul Sewald, Andres Munoz, Diego Castillo, Erik Swanson, Matt Festa, Penn Murfee and Matt Brash — made 396 appearances and pitched 387 innings.

Only Swanson doesn’t return for 2023 after being traded to the Blue Jays during the offseason as part of the package for Hernandez.

Sewald (elbow and heel) and Munoz (foot) had offseason surgeries but are expected to be ready by opening day. Sewald pitched in his first Cactus League game Sunday and had no issues.

The Mariners have kept Munoz from throwing in games this spring to ease him into the season. He is expected to throw at least one more live batting practice session if not two before pitching in a game.

“He’s looking good,” Servais said. “The ball is coming out like it always does. We are just slow-playing him. It’s not like he needs a ton of regular spring training games. He will certainly be in some. I want everybody to sign off on that before we do, but he feels great.”

His spot is expected to be filled by right-hander Trevor Gott, who is one of three players the Mariners signed to MLB free-agent contracts this offseason. Gott, 30, posted a 3-4 record with a 4.14 ERA in 45 appearances for the Brewers last season.

So those seven spots are filled.

Unless either he or Marco Gonzales are traded before opening day, or there is an injury to the rotation, right-hander Chris Flexen figures to be in the bullpen on opening day. Flexen is working as a starter this spring but will shift to the bullpen when the regular season begins.

As he did much of last season, Servais would like to have a left-handed reliever in the bullpen. While no pitcher is going to completely shut down Shohei Ohtani or Yordan Alvarez, having a lefty to combat some of the best left-handed power bats would be useful.

The Mariners have three left-handed relievers on the 40-man roster — Gabe Speier, Tayler Saucedo and Brennan Bernardino — vying to earn a spot that may or may not be open.

Speier has taken the lead in that possible competition. The 27-year-old has made three appearances and allowed just one hit while striking out four batters. He struck out the side in his most recent appearance. Speier has impressed the Mariners with a fastball that’s been consistently 95 mph and up. He made 17 appearances for the Royals last season, posting a 2.33 ERA.

Saucedo, a former Tahoma High standout, looked outstanding in his first two outings this spring. But in his most recent outing on March 6 vs. the Cubs, he allowed three runs on three hits with a walk.

Both players have minor league options and could start the season with Class AAA Tacoma.

If the Mariners were to keep a lefty, Murfee or Festa, who have minor league options remaining, would lose their spot.

As for the Mariners’ utility players, all three projected bench players — Sam Haggerty, Dylan Moore and Tommy La Stella — have dealt with some health issues this spring.

Haggerty is probably the healthiest of the group. He was kept out of a handful of games trying work through some early soreness and tightness in his legs, feeling unable to run at full speed. He returned to action Monday, playing third base and had no issues.

Moore, who is recovering from offseason core muscle surgery, has yet to play in a Cactus League game. He was recently cleared to start doing running drills, the last step before real baseball action. He will start taking live batting practice sessions and at-bats under the controlled environment of minor league spring training games.

“Hopefully, we can get him in a game early next week,” Servais said.

La Stella, a veteran left-handed hitter who can play third and first base, has dealt with right shoulder irritation since the first days of camp. Servais said he is slated to start as the designated hitter Thursday.

La Stella still isn’t any throwing in on-field workouts.

Servais wouldn’t speculate on what they would do if La Stella wasn’t ready for opening day.

“Everything’s tracking for him to be fine,” Servais said. “We certainly want to get him in the game. We’re not looking for him to play defensively every day. But he certainly needs to be an option when we open the season.”

La Stella has been hampered by injuries over the last few seasons, limiting his availability and sapping his production. It will be something to monitor in the coming weeks.

If he isn’t able to be ready, the Mariners could look to catcher/outfielder Cooper Hummel, veteran infielder Colin Moran or even prospect Cade Marlowe as possible alternatives for the bench spot.