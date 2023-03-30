Pull up your socks, roll up your pants and don’t forget the eyeblack: The greatest day of the year has arrived.

That’s right — it’s the debut of The Seattle Times’ ‘Mariners Extra’ newsletter.

Welcome.

Oh, right. Opening Day in Major League Baseball has arrived, too.

And that’s always worth celebrating.

There is an added — and unfamiliar — buzz around Seattle this spring. You can feel it, can’t you?

There is actual, reasonable, pent-up anticipation for the start of this Mariners season following the club’s thrilling postseason breakthrough last October.

Those of us at Seattle Times Sports can feel it too, and in response we’ve added a second Mariners writer — hey, that’s me, Adam — to join forces with Ryan Divish and bolster our coverage of one of the most exciting young teams in baseball.

Ryan and I both started here at The Times in 2013. This will be his 10th season covering the M’s for The Times (and 18th overall — yes, he’s old). You might recall that I spent six seasons covering UW football, and the past few as an enterprise writer focusing mostly on the Seahawks. Now I’m shifting over to baseball, my first love since my days wearing bright orange unis for Alderwood Little League.

I can’t wait to dig in on the beat and complement Ryan’s 80-grade daily coverage.

Our goal with this new newsletter is to catch you up on all that’s happening around the club each week and provide some new insights, analysis and perspective from inside the clubhouse. We hope you enjoy.

To get us started, and to preview a season of great hope and hype, here are my five bold predictions for the M’s in 2023:

1. This will wind up being the best starting rotation in franchise history.

The 2001 pitching staff deserves that honor, no question. But this Mariners rotation has the experience, the upside and the depth to make a serious challenge for that title. Luis Castillo is a bona fide ace, Robbie Ray looks closer to his 2021 Cy Young peak, Logan Gilbert and George Kirby are two of the most talented young pitchers in the game, and Marco Gonzales appeared as motivated as anyone on the roster this spring. If the Mariners again make a deep postseason run, it will be on the strength of their pitching.

2. Luis Castillo will win his first Cy Young Award.

The 30-year-old right-hander has all the talent to do it, with four pitches that rank among the most effective in the league. We saw how dominant he can be in Toronto during the wild-card series, and it’s tantalizing to think about what that could look like over 32 starts in a full season on a playoff contender. The guess here is he’ll wind up with something like a 2.85 ERA, 225 strikeouts in 205 innings and 6.0 WAR — numbers that will put him right in the thick of AL Cy Young consideration.

3. Cal Raleigh will be the first M’s catcher to win a Gold Glove Award.

Jarred Kelenic was the biggest storyline of spring training, and rightfully so. Kelenic looks refreshed and revitalized, and if he can carry that over into the regular season he raises the ceiling — dramatically so — of what this Mariners offense could be. As much as anything, though, Raleigh was the talk of M’s camp, and if he can repeat his final four months of the 2022 season, hitting in the middle of the lineup, he’ll join the conversation as the best catcher in baseball. What tends to get overlooked is Raleigh’s defense — Fangraphs last year ranked him second among all MLB catchers in defensive value (behind the Yankees’ Jose Trevino). Raleigh will benefit from the return of veteran backup Tom Murphy, who should get several starts behind the plate each week, which will allow Raleigh to DH and keep his legs fresher throughout the season.

4. The DH experiment will work itself out by the trade deadline.

The M’s might still be one bat short from catching the Astros in the division. On paper, the lineup as it enters Opening Day looks about league-average. But the Mariners do like to have flexibility with the DH spot, and their plan, for now, is to rotate players there, depending on matchups with opposing pitchers. Figure Raleigh, AJ Pollock and Teoscar Hernandez will get the bulk of the DH days early in the season. But by July, it will be clear that the Mariners will need a DH upgrade — and they’ll have to go out and trade for a proven bat.

5. The Mariners will enter September with a real shot to win the AL West.

The M’s have the pitching to match up with anyone at any time. We saw that late in the 2022 season. If they can stay relatively healthy again on the mound, they will be a playoff team again. Houston, coming off another World Series championship, are again the clear favorites in the division. But if the M’s do make a trade-deadline move and add some pop to the lineup, it’s not out of the question that they could catch the Astros in the division — and maybe even topple their biggest rival when they inevitably meet up in the American League Championship Series.