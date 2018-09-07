Spokane holds off late charge for 5-4 win, takes series 2-1.

The Everett AquaSox made a late charge Friday afternoon, but it wasn’t enough to extend their season.

The visiting Sox scored four runs over the final two innings, but lost to the Spokane Indians 5-4 in the deciding game of the Northwest League’s North Division championship series. The Indians won the series 2-1.

The Indians will play the Eugene Emeralds for the league championship.

Jansiel Rivera was 2 for 4 with a two-run homer, and Cal Raleigh also hit a two-run shot for Everett.