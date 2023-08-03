ANAHEIM, Calif. — When he broke into the big leagues with the Padres as a 20-year-old in 2019, Andres Muñoz dreamed of becoming one of the elite closers in baseball.

He particularly admired Edwin Diaz, the former Mariners closer whose slider Muñoz has tried to emulate.

“One day,” Muñoz recalled thinking then, “I will get that opportunity.”

And Muñoz has, by virtually all metrics, entered that elite status here in his second full season with the Mariners, even if he’s had to learn to accept that he’s not a formally designated closer.

That designation hasn’t changed even after the Mariners shipped Paul Sewald to Arizona ahead of the trade deadline this week, and Muñoz says his mindset won’t change either if he’s asked to take the mound in the ninth inning more often.

“Whenever the team needs me, I’m going to be there, and I’m going to do my best to get out of the inning,” Muñoz said Thursday. “It doesn’t matter what inning it is. That’s my mindset right now.”

The Mariners haven’t had a full-time closer since trading Diaz to the Mets after the 2018 season. Instead, they deploy their top bullpen arms in the most advantageous matchups possible, a strategy that’s become more common around the game.

Sewald was effectively the Mariners’ closer the past two seasons, posting 20 saves last season and 21 this season.

In the Mariners’ first save situation since Sewald was traded, manager Scott Servais turned to Muñoz on Wednesday, and the 24-year-old from Los Mochis, Mexico, pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning with two strikeouts for his third save of the season.

“I have no problem handing him the ball no matter who’s coming up (to bat),” Servais said. “We’re going to lean on him heavily.”

Muñoz emerged as one of the most electric relievers in baseball last season, with a fastball that touched 103 mph, and a slider that was often unhittable.

The Mariners usually pitched him in the highest-leverage situations, against the heart of the opponents’ lineup and in some of the biggest moments of the team’s push to the postseason.

“He set the bar very high. You could not have a much better season than he had last year,” Servais said.

Muñoz missed two months early this season with a shoulder injury, and after he was activated June 6, the Mariners eased him back into the mix, careful to give him extra days off between most appearances.

His four-seam fastball velocity is down a tick this season, to 99.2 mph, but he is still throwing his slider the majority of the time (63.6%) and striking out batters at an elite rate (34.3%).

He said he’s had to make some adjustments this season, learning how to compete when might not always have his best stuff.

“You’ve been seeing these days, some things work, some things don’t,” he said. “You have to keep getting better, keep working and keep learning from the mistakes you have.”

Servais likes what he’s seen the past few weeks, in particular.

“I think he’s throwing the ball as good as he ever has,” Servais said.

The Mariners were willing to part with Sewald largely because of the depth they have in the bullpen.

Matt Brash is another young arm with devastating swing-and-miss stuff. Veteran Justin Topa has consistently been used in high-leverage pockets the past two months, and lefties Gabe Speier and Tayler Saucedo have come through in a number of key moments.

“We’ve got to keep (Muñoz) healthy, like all of our guys down there,” Servais said. “You just can’t run him out there every night. You’re going to have to pick and choose when to go for it and when to back off certain nights. But if we have a lead, we want those guys in there.”