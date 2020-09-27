Maybe it was because they actually played baseball on the final day of a 2020 regular season that at times seemed like it would never start, then later seemed like it might not finish that it felt a little different than in years past. A feeling of accomplishment permeated more than finality or frustration as the Mariners wrapped up the shortest and weirdest regular season in MLB’s modern era.

Though it was only 60 games, a little over a third of a normal season, this season felt interminable at times without fans, with masks and the constant looming fear of a positive COVID-19 test postponing a game or a super-spreader event scuttling the season.

In the end, the result — the Mariners going into the offseason after their final game, a forgettable 6-2 road loss Sunday to the A’s, instead of the playoffs — remained the same.

“It’s always disappointing when you are going home and not making the playoffs,” manager Scott Servais said in a postgame video conference from Oakland.

Seattle finished the season with a 27-33 record and in third place in the American League West.

The longest active streak without a postseason appearance, which includes MLB, NFL, NHL and NBA, adds another year to the dubious distinction. It’s now been 19 years since Seattle participated in the postseason. Defying baseball logic and their own roster limitations, the Mariners flirted with snapping the streak, aided by the shortened season and the expanded postseason field before being mathematically eliminated in the last week of the season.

Still, the unshakable feeling of hopelessness when it comes to the franchise’s future success, instilled through so many seasons of failure on the field and in the front office, doesn’t feel quite so heavy in fans’ conscience.

In a season with minimal expectations for on-field success beyond gaining experience and getting better, the Mariners exceeded them. And the step-back rebuild plan started by general manager Jerry Dipoto with the approval of team chairman John Stanton and CEO Kevin Mather seems to be progressing on the proper path and projected timeline. Of course, rebuilds are all based on potential and possibility, with success not a guarantee.

Of course, Servais and the players believe progress was made. But the optimism seems like more than a hollow trope or cliché about the future. The Mariners believe in their plan, their core group of players and what they accomplished this season.

“We’re at the finish line, which is kind of weird in a 60-game season and the last couple days just reflecting upon what’s happened,” Servais said. “I know I said it yesterday, but I really wish we had about another 40 games to play. I really do so, but unfortunately, it’s not the case. We are where we are.”

With the opportunity to win his seventh start and lower his ERA under 3.00 in his 11th and final start of the season, Marco Gonzales couldn’t quite deliver the kind of performance that typified his season. The lefty pitched five innings, allowing two runs on six hits with a walk and five strikeouts. He exited with the score tied 2-2.

The Mariners bullpen, whose struggles have been mentioned often to the point of exhaustion, took the loss. Veteran right-hander Yoshihisa Hirano gave up three runs in the seventh inning while recording just one out.

Seattle’s offense, which could be explosive at times and absent at others, mustered just four hits and struck out a whopping 16 times in the game. Oakland starter Frankie Montas struck out 13 hitters in six innings of work.