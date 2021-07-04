Clean, efficient and without drama.

It was the type of victory expected for a team that has shown so much dominance over the other in past meetings.

And the fact that the Mariners’ 4-1 victory took only 2 hours and 22 minutes on a pleasant Fourth of July afternoon at T-Mobile Park, well, that was just a little extra ice cream on the postgame apple pie.

Chris Flexen delivered his usual strong start when pitching in Seattle and Luis Torrens and Shed Long Jr. provided all the offense in a game that never really felt as close as the score indicated.

With the win, the Mariners have now beaten the Rangers in 15 of their last 20 meetings, including 13 of the last 14 games at T-Mobile Park. The victory also gave the Mariners their third consecutive three-game series victory, which is a reason why they are now 45-40 on the season.

Seattle will have Monday off before opening a three-game series on Tuesday vs. the Yankees.

“Good series for us, coming off a productive road trip,” Servais said. “Maybe not the the offense that we were able to generate over in Buffalo and Chicago, but I thought we pitched well in this series. We’ve got a day off and then we’ve got the Yankees coming in. And we are looking forward to that.”

Advertising

With the Mariners’ six-man rotation whittled down to a five-man unit due to multiple injuries, Flexen was working on four days rest for the first time this season. But one wouldn’t have known it based on his performance. He pitched six solid innings, allowing one run on four hits with no walks and five strikeouts to improve to 7-3 on the season and lower his ERA to 3.80.

“He was really, really sharp,” Servais said. “Going into the game we talked about maybe limiting him and not trying to stretch him too far, but he was very efficient. I was fired up to see him get through six innings and only giving up one run.”

Flexen didn’t feel any fatigue from the shorter rest, but didn’t notice it affecting his pitches late in the game.

“I still felt normal,” he said. “I think my stuff was starting to fade out a little bit. I wasn’t able to get to the locations I needed to. I still felt strong. I still felt good. I was just missing some locations.”

Seattle has won 11 of his 15 starts. And while his teammate Yusei Kikuchi is a deserving All-Star, Flexen performance and consistency has been vital to the Mariners’ overall success.”

“You know he’s going to give you a chance to win the game,” Servais said. “He’s always going to keep you in the ballgame. I’m really impressed with how he continues to develop. The changeup has become a real weapon for him against left handed hitters. He attacks. He’s really bought into what we believe in here as far as dominating the zone and winning the 0-0 and 1-1 counts, it’s really helped him out.”

Advertising

Torrens gave Seattle a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning. With one out and runners on first and second, Torrens stayed on a 96-mph fastball from Rangers starter Mike Foltynewicz, sending a long drive over the wall in right field for a three-run homer.

While Torrens’ homer drove in three runs, Long’s homer an inning later will steal all the highlights. The diminutive utility player flashed his unexpected power, attacking a 91-mph fastball from Foltynewicz, unleashing a vicious swing and sending a rocket to right field that bounced off the glass windows of the old Hit It Here Café in the second deck.

Meanwhile the bullpen trio of Drew Steckenrider, Paul Sewald and Kendall Graveman each worked scoreless innings to preserve the lead. Steckenrider and Sewald each got a “hold,” while Graveman picked up his eighth save of the season.

BOX SCORE