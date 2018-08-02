With possibly his spot in the rotation on the line, Felix Hernandez has a middling outing, leaving after five innings. The Mariners, however, fell apart after that, and lost 7-3 to visiting Toronto.

It wasn’t awful. It wasn’t great. It certainly wasn’t efficient. But it was competitive more than it wasn’t and it did keep the Mariners in the game. And that’s the minimum manager Scott Servais asks from any of his starting pitchers, including a former ace struggling to do one thing that has defined him and turned him into a superstar.

When Felix Hernandez jogged to the Safeco Field mound, skipping over the first baseline as always, to start Thursday night’s game vs. the Blue Jays, some part of him had to know his future in the Mariners’ starting rotation hinged on his performance, no matter how much he tried to convince himself otherwise.

And when he walked off the mound after a 1-2-3 top of the fifth inning, head tilted skyward and possibly thinking, “why can’t I have more of those innings?” or “I think I did enough to stay,” there was really no certainty as to whether he would or would not make his next start in five days against the Rangers.

If fans or even manager Scott Servais were searching for finality in the outing, they received none. It was middling.

In the end, Hernandez’s performance — five innings, two runs allowed on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts — didn’t factor much in the Mariners’ eventual 7-3 defeat by Toronto.

No, it was the Mariners’ inability to muster any sort of offense against a career minor-league pitcher, who was unemployed since Monday, took a physical and was signed to a contract earlier in the day. Add in some failures from the bullpen and on defense, and you get a bad loss against a worse Blue Jays team that seemingly had more fans in the announced crowd of 26,110 than the home team.

“Yeah, it was not a good ballgame,” Servais said quietly. “For me, we have to score more than we have. There wasn’t a ton to talk about offensively, and it’s been that way for a while. It’s where we are at. We know that. Guys are well aware. We’ve talked about it. How do we get out of this funk? Basically, you have to find a way and keep competing. It’s got to turn. But it’s not just going to happen, you have to make it happen.”

Seattle’s offense on the night consisted of a pair of homers from Nelson Cruz — a two-run homer in the first inning and a solo homer in the eighth. The Mariners had 10 hits in the game, but were 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position, stranding eight runners on base.

“It’s not about individual performance, it’s about winning,” Cruz said. “This was a tough one. We don’t expect it to be easy. We know it’s going to be tough. Ups and downs are part of the season. We believe in each other. We believe we can pull this off.”

The Mariners have played some bad baseball since July 1, but this game was one of the worst, to fall to 63-46. And if falling a half-game back of the A’s for the second wild-card spot wasn’t bad enough, second baseman Dee Gordon exited the game in the top of the ninth inning after rolling his right ankle on second base while trying to turn a double play. Servais had no postgame update on Gordon, who was still in the training room.

So much of the build-up into this game was about Hernandez’s future in the rotation — something that hasn’t been considered since he made his big league debut in 2005. From phenom to No. 1 starter and All-Star to Cy Young Award winner to a pitcher fighting himself and Father Time, Hernandez’s place in the rotation had never been questioned. But this stretch of poor starts in a season that has been anything but consistent and the Mariners’ current fight for their first postseason appearance in his career left him fighting to stay.

“I was just trying to help the team to win,” he said. “I wasn’t thinking about anything else.”

Did he do enough?

“We’ll see,” Servais said. “We have to keep evaluating where we are at as a team and how he’s feeling and go from there.”

Realistically, a decision on Hernandez’s future probably wasn’t going to be made until days after this start, even if he had been really good or really terrible. But it should come within the next 48 hours.

Like so many starts over the last 2 1/2 seasons, Hernandez’s command wandered, disappeared, reappeared and betrayed him, all in the span of five innings. The two runs allowed came in the second inning. While people lament the lost velocity on his fastball, it’s always been about command — throwing and manipulating the baseball to where you want it to go.

“I was off in my command, but I made some good pitches when I was in trouble,” he said. “There was a lot of traffic, but I made some pitches to get out of it and give the team a chance to win.”

His two runs allowed came in an eternal second inning similar to so many that derailed his starts this season.

Hernandez allowed a leadoff single on a ground ball through the left side just out of the reach of third baseman Kyle Seager. Teoscar Hernandez followed with his first of three doubles in the game. After getting a much-needed infield pop-up for an out, Hernandez walked No. 8 hitter Luke Maile to load the bases.

Hernandez appeared to get a much-needed ground ball for a double play, or at least a force out at home. But Seager, who had missed the past three games on paternity leave, couldn’t make the sliding pick-up. Instead it was a single for Devon Travis that scored two runs, tying the game at 2-2.

“Our defense wasn’t very sharp tonight,” Servais said. “And you need to make some plays. This is the big leagues.”

Hernandez worked the next three innings scoreless, but a snowballing pitch count and plenty of hard contact ended his outing after five innings.

“Felix kept us in the game,” Servais said. “It wasn’t easy for him. He did give us a chance. Coming into the game tonight, I think that’s what we were hoping for. He commanded the ball a little better than last time out. He did compete. I didn’t think his stuff was particularly sharp, but he made pitches and did get through it.”

Toronto was supposed to be making a bullpen start of sorts, but minor-leaguer Mike Hauschild, who was signed earlier that day after being released by the Astros on Monday, pitched six innings of shutout relief to get a well-deserved win. Hauschild had spent the entire season at Class AAA Fresno, posting a 7-6 record and 4.88 ERA.

“We had plenty of chances,” Servais said.

The Mariners’ bullpen couldn’t match Hauschild’s results.

Juan Nicasio was brought in with one out in the seventh inning. He immediately gave up a single and then with two outs, gutted a 2-2 fastball to Kendrys Morales. The former Mariners designated hitter whacked it over the wall in deep right-center for the go-ahead two-run homer.

“It’s been up and down with Juan in his first season with us,” Servais said. “On the high side of things, I think his stuff has been much better than we’ve seen with the velocity and the how the ball is coming. It’s still the execution late in games that has hurt him and it’s hurt him a number of times in the season.”

Cruz’s second homer cut it to 4-3 in the eighth. But an error by Seager at third allowed a run to score and a two-run homer surrendered by James Pazos to Aledmys Diaz led to a three-run ninth inning that put the game out of reach.