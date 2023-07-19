Two rookie relievers out. Two rookie relievers in.

And so it goes for the Mariners’ merry-go-round bullpen, which welcomed two fresh arms — right-handers Prelander Berroa and Devin Sweet — as reinforcements from Class AA Arkansas on Wednesday.

Ty Adcock and Isaiah Campbell were optioned back to Arkansas.

The 23-year-old Berroa (pronounced PRAY-lander beh-ROH-uh) is a particularly intriguing prospect. He has a fastball that can touch 100 mph and a hard slider that’s considered his best pitch.

In May 2022, the Mariners acquired Berroa from San Francisco for utility infielder Donovan Walton, a trade so one-sided that one scout labeled it baseball’s “worst trade of 2022.”

Berroa was originally signed by Minnesota as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2016, and then traded in 2019 to the Giants.

A starter for most of his minor-league career, Berroa moved to the Arkansas bullpen in mid-May. In 46 innings overall this season, he has a 4-1 record with a 2.93 ERA and 69 strikeouts and 31 walks.

By all accounts, Berroa has found a home as a reliever, and the Mariners are hoping he can eventually join Andres Munoz and Matt Brash as another fire-throwing, shutdown option late in games.

“He’s got the two dominant pitches — the fastball in the upper 90s and a good slider that he leans on, and [he’s] not afraid to throw it in any count,” manager Scott Servais said. “His strikes have been much more consistent here recently. He’s going to walk a few guys; that’s what happens to young pitchers who throw 100 mph. He’s got really good stuff.”

Sweet, 26, was an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of North Carolina Central University, one of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

In 27 relief appearances with Arkansas this season, Sweet is 4-1 with five saves and a 1.54 ERA, 47 strikeouts and eight walks in 35 innings.

“Devin Sweet is an awesome story,” Servais said. “He’s a kid who many people never gave a chance to early in his career. He just kept proving them wrong. And lo and behold, you look up and he’s in the big leagues.”

The roster moves had little to do with recent performances from Adcock and Campbell. They were made out of necessity.

The Mariners’ bullpen had been stretched thin in the first five games out of the All-Star break, with the Mariners’ five starters averaging less than five innings (and none pitching more than five innings).

Rookie Bryan Woo pitched just 3 1/3 innings in a 10-3 loss to the Twins on Tuesday night, with Campbell (1 2/3 innings) and Adcock (2 innings) then asked to pitch multiple innings in the blowout.

Neither would likely be available to pitch again for at least a couple of days, and the Mariners simply can’t have two relievers down for that long.

“I thought those guy showed very well. I liked what I saw, and our pitching coaches are excited about the upside that Campbell and Adcock bring,” Servais said. “But this is what happens when your starting pitching doesn’t go deep. You get a little taxed.”