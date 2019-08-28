For the first time since being traded to the Mariners in November, 23-year-old starting pitcher Justus Sheffield crossed paths with the team that uprooted his life on the East Coast to send him across the country.

On the opposing side, former Mariners ace James Paxton played at T-Mobile Park — receiving a standing ovation — for the first time since being shipped to the Yankees in exchange for Sheffield and two prospects.

And in the series finale Wednesday, Paxton’s current club bested his old one as the Yankees defeated the Mariners, 7-3. Seattle ends the season series with a 1-6 record against the Yankees.

After allowing a Gary Sanchez two-run home run in the first inning, Sheffield, one of the key pieces of Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto’s “step-back” plan, collected himself and put away back-to-back 1-2-3 innings in the second and third with four straight strikeouts. However, the lefty ran into trouble in the top of the fifth as a solo home and an RBI single from DJ LeMahieu created another two-run lead for the Yankees. Sheffield was pulled after 4 1/3 innings, allowing six hits, two home runs and five earned runs and striking out five on 92 pitches.

Paxton didn’t allow a hitter to reach first base until a walk in the third inning. However, after walking three of the first five batters in the fourth, Yankees manager Aaron Boone came onto the field for a brief meeting before letting Paxton finish the inning.

Paxton went five innings, allowing one hit, two earned runs and five walks. He struck out four batters on 86 pitches.

After Sanchez’s first-inning homer, visiting fans responded with a “Let’s go Yankees” cheer as Sanchez jogged the bases for his 30th homer of the season.

Mariners evened the score three innings later with a two-run homer of their own from Kyle Seager.

New York’s Mike Ford led off the fifth inning with a solo homer, and the RBI from LeMahieu put the Yankees up 4-2. Sheffield was replaced by Matt Wisler, who allowed another two-run homer, this time from Judge, and the Mariners trailed 6-2 after five innings.

Seattle will next travel to Arlington, Texas, to face the Rangers in a four-game series, which marks the beginning of a three-team, 10-game road trip for the Mariners.