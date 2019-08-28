For the first time since being traded to the Mariners in November, 23-year-old starting pitcher Justus Sheffield crossed paths with the team that uprooted his life on the East Coast to send him across the country.

On the opposing side, former Mariners ace James Paxton played at T-Mobile Park — receiving a standing ovation — for the first time since being shipped to the Yankees in exchange for Sheffield and two prospects.

“It was weird facing that jersey after wearing that jersey for so long,” Paxton said. “It was definitely a weird feeling. I was just trying to take it one pitch at a time and just do what I do and make my pitches.”

In the series finale Wednesday, Paxton’s current club bested his old one as the Yankees defeated the Mariners, 7-3. Seattle ends the season series with a 1-6 record against the Yankees (88-47).

Sheffield earned the loss (0-1, 7.94) against his former team in his second big-league start and third appearance for the Mariners (56-78).

“Anytime you see a familiar face in the box, it’s always fun to go out there because you know it’s going to be full-intent the whole AB and the whole game,” he said. “I knew it would get blown up, just because of the situation of who’s pitching over there, but I just wanted to take it like a normal game. They’re just another team in the league where I’ve got to go out and execute my pitches and do my job, and I fell short tonight.”

Advertising

After allowing a Gary Sanchez two-run home run in the first inning, Sheffield, one of the key pieces of Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto’s “step-back” plan, collected himself and put away back-to-back 1-2-3 innings in the second and third with four straight strikeouts.

However, the lefty ran into trouble in the top of the fifth as a solo home run and an RBI single from DJ LeMahieu created another two-run lead for the Yankees. Sheffield was pulled after 4 1/3 innings, allowing six hits, two home runs and five earned runs and striking out five on 92 pitches.

“I thought Justus Sheffield really made some strides forward today, that’s what excited me out there,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Certainly not an easy lineup to get through. I thought his stuff was really good. He gave up the home run early to Sanchez, but he settled in and I thought he threw the ball really well. Something to build off of there.”

Paxton didn’t allow a hitter to reach first base until a walk in the third inning. However, after walking three of the first five batters in the fourth, Yankees manager Aaron Boone came onto the field for a brief meeting before letting the seven-year vet finish the inning.

Paxton (11-6, 4.39) went five innings, allowing one hit, two earned runs and five walks. He struck out four batters on 86 pitches.

Servais compared Sheffield’s performance to what the Mariners saw from Paxton when he was at the beginning of his career.

Advertising

“When I first got here, Paxton started in the minor leagues that year,” Servais said. “And people were like, ‘Ah, we don’t know about James Paxton. What are we going to get out of this guy?’ All of a sudden, he develops. You let him grow, he’s learning some things, and now Paxton is a dude.

“On the flip side, we got Sheffield almost in the same spot. If you remember some of the early Paxton outings when he was here, there were some growing pains. But he figured it out. The talented ones do. And that’s where we see Sheff going forward with it. Excited about his future, but knowing it’s going to be a stepping process.”

After Sanchez’s first-inning homer, visiting fans responded with a “Let’s go Yankees” cheer as Sanchez jogged the bases for his 30th homer of the season.

The evened the score three innings later with a two-run homer of their own from Kyle Seager.

New York’s Mike Ford led off the fifth inning with a solo homer, and the RBI from LeMahieu put the Yankees up 4-2. Sheffield was replaced by Matt Wisler, who allowed another two-run homer, this time from Aaron Judge, and the Mariners trailed 6-2 after five innings.

Each team scored once more in the ninth, the Yankees with a LeMahieu home run and the Mariners with a Dylan Moore RBI single.

Seattle opens a 10-game road trip Thursday in Arlington, Texas, to face the Rangers in a four-game series.