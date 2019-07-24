The average fan might not have noticed them immediately. They sort of dress like businessmen skipping the afternoon to take in a ballgame. Their notebooks and charts aren’t always dead giveaways. And with reliability of stadium radar guns and tracking data, there is no reason to carry portable radar guns to these games, which always used to be the great identifier.

Within the larger than expected crowd of 28,163 — a solid afternoon showing for a team going nowhere slowly in the final months of the season — scouts were in their midst.

Sprinkled into the middle section of seats right behind home plate of T-Mobile Park, a handful of rows back from the luxuries of the diamond club, were at least eight professional scouts from various teams. With the July 31 trade deadline now a week away, these well-traveled baseball lifers representing the Yankees, Red Sox, Nationals and others were in Seattle to scout available talent.

Wednesday afternoon’s starting pitching matchup featured a player most of their organizations would happily add to their rotations but doesn’t want to be traded against a pitcher who wants to be a traded from a struggling team looking to trade him.

In the end, the pitcher who would be viewed as a consolation prize to most suitors outdueled the coveted one in the Mariners’ 5-3 victory over the Rangers.

Mariners right-hander Mike Leake, who has made it known often that he would prefer to find a new organization, pitched seven innings, allowing three runs on nine hits with no walks and seven strikeouts to win his second straight start.

Meanwhile, Rangers lefty Mike Minor, who is viewed as one of the top starters available on the trade market, pitched six innings, allowing five runs on eight hits — including a pair of Daniel Vogelbach solo homers — with a walk and five strikeouts.

Leake’s performance is more impressive considering his last outing was a one-hit shutout where he carried a perfect game into the ninth inning. Obviously, he wasn’t going to replicate that sort of success in this start, but he was better than expected. He held the Rangers scoreless for the first five innings, working out of trouble and helping himself with a few solid plays in the field.

Seattle broke the game open in the fifth inning, scoring four runs off Minor. Vogelbach started the surge with a laser of a leadoff homer into right field. Minor then allowed three straight singles for a run and J.P. Crawford later made it 4-0 with an RBI single up the middle.

Leake’s scoreless streak ended at 14 innings when he gave up back-to-back singles with two outs and then left a pitch up that Rougned Odor hammered for a three-run homer to cut the lead to 4-3.

Vogelbach got a run back in the sixth, blasting a towering solo homer to right-center. It was his 25th of the season and his second two-homer game of the homestand. He also hit two homers in Leake’s previous outing.