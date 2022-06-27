While replays seemingly played on an endless loop on the clubhouse televisions tuned to MLB Network, with each show offering analysis of a side of baseball it doesn’t want to promote, the fallout from Sunday’s benches-clearing brawl with the Angels started in the afternoon and carried up until about an hour before first pitch at T-Mobile Park.

Before the Mariners were set to take to the field for batting practice, veteran catcher Andrew Knapp arrived in the clubhouse from Class AAA Tacoma. His minor league contract had been selected because catcher Luis Torrens suffered a left-shoulder sprain when the two teams tussled at Angels Stadium.

“That’s why those things are never a good thing,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “So hopefully, it’s nothing too serious.”

Torrens was scheduled to undergo a MRI to determine the seriousness of the shoulder issue.

And at 5:52 p.m., a day’s worth of speculation about the upcoming suspensions for those involved ended when Major League Baseball announced that 12 people had received punishments for their role in the situation.

The Mariners had three players suspended:

Outfielder Jesse Winker received a seven-game suspension for actions that caused the incident and for fighting.

Shortstop J.P. Crawford received a five-game suspension for fighting.

Outfielder Julio Rodríguez received a two-game suspension for his actions.

The Angels saw nine people suspended for the incident.

Manager Phil Nevin received a 10-game suspension for the intentional throwing by pitcher Andrew Wantz while warnings were in place.

Third baseman Anthony Rendon received a five-game suspension for his actions during the incident and for leaving the dugout while on the Injured List. His suspension will be served when he returns from the Injured List. In addition to the suspension, Rendon is prohibited from sitting on the bench for the Angels’ next seven games.

Assistant pitching coach Dom Chiti received a five-game suspension for his actions during the incident.

Pitcher Andrew Wantz received a three-game suspension for intentionally throwing at Winker while warnings were in place. Wantz is not appealing and will begin serving his suspension tonight.

Pitcher Ryan Tepera received a three-game suspension for his actions.

Pitcher Raisel Iglesias received a two-game suspension for his actions.

Bench coach Ray Montgomery received a two-game suspension for his actions.

Angels interpreter Manny Del Campo received a two-game suspension for his actions.

Angels catching coach Bill Haselman received a one-game suspension for his actions.

The suspensions were supposed to start immediately for Monday night’s games. All three Mariners players appealed their suspensions as expected with hope of reducing them by one or two games.

Rodriguez wasn’t certain why he was ejected and didn’t think he did anything to warrant a suspension.

“I didn’t throw any punches,” he said. “I was trying to pull people out of there. I still don’t know why I was ejected.”

After being terse and short in his answers on Sunday, Winker met with the media again on Monday after batting practice.

“They threw a ball at Julio’s head,” Winker said. “That was enough to really upset me. I didn’t like that at all. He’s got such a bright future ahead of him. Yes, we’re all out here playing a man’s game. I get that. But no one should be throwing at Julio Rodriguez’s head, nobody’s head. It was all premeditated. And they had an opener begin the game to do that. And to me, it was just (expletive).”

Winker believes that if Wantz, who was shifted into a starting role as an opener Sunday morning before the game, had been ejected, along with Nevin, by crew chief Adrian Johnson after a pitch was thrown behind Rodriguez’s head in the first inning the situation wouldn’t have escalated.

Instead, he got hit in the hip to start the second inning. Wantz wasn’t ejected immediately, which bothered Winker. But it was chirping from Nevin and Rendon that set him off.

“If they throw him out (in the first inning), it stops,” Winker said. “If he hits me and they eject him, I go to first base. If the guy in the cast (Rendon) and their manager don’t talk, nothing happens.”

Following the appeal and ruling, the suspensions for the Mariners will not have to be served at the same time, which would be crushing since a suspended player cannot be replaced on the active roster. Instead, MLB will allow the suspensions to be staggered. But absences from Winker, Crawford or Rodriguez are not ideal for a lineup that’s already missing Ty France, Mitch Haniger and Kyle Lewis.

“I certainly understand why they will come down,” Servais said of possible suspensions before the game. “It’s not something that should be a part of Major League Baseball. It’ll hurt because the players involved, they play a lot for us and they do a really good job. Anytime you lose a key guy, it hurts in the lineup.”

According to the Orange County Register, Iglesias and Tepera were appealing their suspensions while Wantz opted to begin serving his immediately.

Servais wouldn’t romanticize the incident by believing it would bring his team together. He felt his players had already turned a corner on the road trip with five straight wins. Instead, they lost Sunday and could lose more with key players missing.

“Yeah, it’s part of the game,” he said. “It’s part of the game that I’m not very proud of, quite frankly. We should be better than this. I know people like to see it, but this isn’t hockey. It isn’t. It’s uncalled for, and I guess in my opinion.”