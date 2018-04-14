Cesar Izturis Jr. got his first hit in the U.S., a pinch-hit RBI double, but the visiting Tacoma Rainiers lost to the Sacramento RiverCats 12-7.
Izturis has been with the Rainiers for 10 days as an emergency infielder. He hadn’t gotten an at-bat before the eighth inning.
Cameron Perkins was 4 for 5 with two RBI for Tacoma. Max Provse started for the Rainiers and gave up six runs on five hits over three innings. He struck out five and walked four.
