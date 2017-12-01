Pitchers from this charitable state gave up the fourth-most homers in Major League Baseball last year.

Dwight Perry / Sideline Chatter
By
The Seattle Times

Mariners pitchers ranked fourth in home runs allowed last season.

Well, duh: Washington was the nation’s sixth-most charitable state in 2017, according to WalletHub.com.

Headlines

• At TheKicker.com: “Kevin Durant returns to OKC, visits the birthplaces of six of his Twitter personas.”

• At TheOnion.com: “Nick Saban undergoes cosmetic procedure to unfold arms.”

Slick move

The IOC stripped Russian bobsledder Alexander Zubkov of his gold medals and banned him from further Olympics for doping.

Apparently his sled tested positive for Clark Griswold’s non-chloric, silicon-based kitchen lubricant spray.

Fake news

The front row of the Missouri State student section has added a female mannequin — dubbed Candy May — in hopes of increasing attendance and interest at Bears sporting events, and she’s turned out to be a social-media sensation.

“We’ll take 20,000,” said the L.A. Chargers.

He, she and WWE

A man proposed to his girlfriend at “Monday Night Raw.”

That’s what she gets for saying she expected a humongous ring.

Bad decision

Cavs star LeBron James ejected from a game for the first time in his 15-year NBA career — 1,082 regular-season games.

In other words, he took his talents to the locker room.

Happy birthdays

Bol Bol, Oregon’s prized 7-foot-2 basketball recruit, turned 18 last month.

Rumor has it he was born on Nov. 14, 15 and 16.

Talking the talk

• Brad Dickson of the Omaha World-Herald, on media coverage of Nebraska’s football-coaching search getting out of hand: “I mean, an extraterrestrial could land at 42nd and Leavenworth Streets, and it would be on Page 4.”

• Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle, on the 49ers’ futile attempts to sack Seahawks QB Russell Wilson: “Trying to capture a butterfly with a soup spoon.”

Shanked that one

An asteroid 3 miles in diameter is expected to miss Earth by 2 million miles this month.

Not that we’ve been watching too much football or anything, but … wide left or wide right?

More headlines

• At SportsPickle.com: “Greg Schiano drops interest in Tennessee job after discovering program’s ties to awful football.”

• At TheKicker.com: “Insult to injury: Giants now starting Cooper Manning at QB.”

Quote marks

• Bob Molinaro in the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot, on why Chip Kelly was wise to choose the UCLA football job over Florida: “The SEC is a viper’s nest. By working in Los Angeles, he’ll avoid some of the heat. And a lot of humidity.”

• Jeff Gordon of STLtoday.com, on Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy turning down the Volunteers: “So Tennessee will have to settle for a coach with less exciting hair.”

• Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com, on Fox’s NASCAR ratings dipping 17 percent this year: “I’m sure it’s all those black drivers kneeling for the national anthem.”

• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, after Michael and Jasmine Snell bowled 300 games on the same night in Omaha, Neb.: “Can’t say if their marriage is solid, but there were no signs of a split.”

Dwight Perry: 206-464-8250 or dperry@seattletimes.com