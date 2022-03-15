PEORIA, Ariz. — It was only a matter of time before Jesse Winker would be saying his goodbyes.

He expected it as did every veteran player who had reported to the Cincinnati Reds in Goodyear for the start of delayed spring training.

His fate became apparent well before the offseason was interrupted by the MLB lockout. When Reds GM Nick Krall traded longtime catcher Tucker Barnhart to the Tigers on Nov. 3 and declined a $10 million club option on left-hander Wade Miley, instead placing him on waivers on Nov. 5, 2021, to avoid paying a $1 million buyout, it signaled a shift in plans by the front office and ownership.

Miley was coming off a strong season with a 12-7 record and 3.37 ERA while making 28 starts. The Cubs quickly claimed him off waivers, understanding the value.

The Reds’ focus going into 2022 wouldn’t be about adding pieces to a team that finished 83-79 and compete for a postseason, but “aligning our payroll with our resources,” according to Krall.

The purge continued when the offseason resumed on Friday with Krall trading veteran starting pitcher Sonny Gray to the Twins on Sunday.

In a normal offseason, Winker and teammate Eugenio Suárez would’ve likely been traded well before they reported to spring training. But with the transaction freeze during the lockout, they were in Goodyear on Monday when they were informed of being traded to the Mariners. Seattle gave up outfielder Jake Fraley, right-handed pitcher Justin Dunn, left-handed pitching prospect Brandon Williamson and a player to be named later in exchange.

“I think both of those guys have the ability to hit in the middle of our lineup,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “They’ve done it at different times throughout their career. They do it a little bit differently. Jesse’s all about dominating the strike zone. He’s one of the best in the league at making good swing decisions. Suárez is probably going to be a little bit more aggressive. You’ll see a little bit more swing-and-miss but there’s a little bit more upside too with the home runs. I think they balance each other out very well.”

Winker packed up his gear and arrived at the Mariners complex about two hours after the trade was official, eager to meet his new teammates.

While he was drafted (first round, 49th overall pick in 2012), developed and eventually became an All-Star in the Reds organization, he was energized by the news.

“Obviously a lot of emotions leaving a place where I was for 10 years, but once I got out of there and got here, I’ve been very, very excited,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to be a part of an organization and a team that is really going after winning, that is chasing division titles and making a run for a ring.”

Winker leaves a team that was stepping back for a potential rebuild and joins one that’s stepping out of the rebuild mindset with the additions of him and Suarez, second baseman Adam Frazier and reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray.

“I’m a baseball player first and I want to be a part of a winning team and a team that prioritizes winning,” he said. “Lifelong relationships were made in Cincinnati and within that organization. My daughter was born at Cincinnati Children’s hospital and I met so many good people over the years, but I’m really excited about this new chapter.”

But he wouldn’t specifically criticize the previous chapter of his life.

“I can’t speak on what’s going on there,” he said. “That’s not my job. They made business decisions. At the end of the day, this is a business. I’m a Mariner now. Some of my best friends I’ve made in baseball are there and they’re going to continue to be my best friends. But going forward, I’d like to speak about this organization and this city.”

The new Mariners participated in Tuesday’s full-squad workout and spent a lot of time meeting players and staff. Suárez planned to talk to the media after Wednesday’s workout.

Winker was part of a hitting group featuring Kyle Lewis, Jarred Kelenic and Julio Rodriguez. The foursome put on a power display, mashing balls over the fence during batting practice and having some fun with it.

“Jarred is a special player, man, a special talent,” Winker said. “He’s only 22 years old and built like that, he’s built like a running back. He’s got great bat speed, a great swing. I’m all for left-handed swings and he’s got a very pretty one. It’s going to be fun to play alongside him and watch him flourish and become a superstar. I think that’s what he’s going to become of both of those kids, him and Julio.”

While Winker was beyond complimentary of his young teammates, he’s actually proven himself at the MLB level. He was an All-Star in 2021 after posting a .305/.394/.556 slash line with 32 doubles, a triple, 24 homers, 71 RBI, 53 walks and 75 strikeouts in 110 games.

He does damage against right-handed pitching. In 1,217 plate appearances vs. right-handed pitching, he has a career .313/.405/.556 slash line. But he won’t be a strict platoon player, and doesn’t want that label.

“I feel like I started to make strides in 2020,” he said. “Last year I got on base pretty well against lefties, but it’s something that obviously I’m looking to keep progressing with. It just takes reps, it takes ABs and it takes work and practice and I’m going to get it. I look forward to the challenge of lefties, but I look forward to getting them as well.”

In 2020, Winker posted a .265/.390/.500 slash line with two doubles, two homers, four RBI in 49 plate appearances. In 2021, he had a .177/.288/.284 slash line with two doubles, three homers, 15 RBI, 15 walks and 28 strikeouts in 118 plate appearances.

“You have to look at the at-bats,” Servais said. “Do I want Adam Frazier to face some left-handed pitching? Yes. Do I want Winker to face some left-handed pitching? Yes. Do I want Kelenic to face some left-handed pitching? Yes. Do I want them all face left-handers on the same day? Maybe not. That might be a day to give one of them a day off.”

Suárez is the rare right-handed hitter who actually hits right-handed pitching better. He got off to a miserable start in 2021 but recovered with a strong September to finish with a .198/.286/.428 slash line with 23 doubles, 31 homers, 79 RBI, 56 walks and 171 strikeouts in 145 games. In September, with the Reds trying to earn a postseason spot, he slashed .370/.460/.808 with eight doubles, eight homers and 13 RBI.

Will he bounce back in 2022?

“I expect him to be Gino,” Winker said. “He’s an outstanding person. But on top of that, he’s an outstanding player. He can really hit. He’s got tremendous power, plays hard, plays good defense and he cares. He’s passionate. Nothing but good things from him and he’s going to do very well.”

Servais noted that Winker and Suárez don’t lack for energy and personality. But playing for a team with expectations seemed to add to it.

“This is what you play for,” Winker said. “There’s definitely a great buzz around here. It’s fun to be a part of it.”