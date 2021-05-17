Eventually only the catchers and umpires will be wearing masks at T-Mobile Park in the return to normalcy.

Until then, there is a benefit for fans who are fully vaccinated — no masks required.

On Monday, the Mariners announced that beginning immediately “fully vaccinated fans attending Seattle Mariners games at T-Mobile Park are no longer required to wear masks. This change brings ballpark protocols into alignment with recently announced Centers for Disease Control (and Prevention) and state of Washington guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals.”

How will people be able to know the difference?

Per the Mariners release, fans who show proof of vaccination will receive a wristband when they enter through either the gates in center field or right field or when they check in at the vaccine-only seating sections. That wristband will allow them to go mask-free while in the ballpark. For fans who are going maskless and don’t have a wristband, they will be asked to produce proof of vaccination.

The Mariners will still continue to offer vaccinated seating sections through June 2. Some tickets in those sections will be as cheap as $10. Those special seating sections along with nine private suites available for purchase will be open only to fully vaccinated adults. Children between the ages of 2-16 can also be in those sections if they show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Social distancing is not required in the locations.

This is all part of vaccination appreciation week for the Mariners. For the current three-game series vs. the Tigers, fans who are full vaccinated will also receive certain amenities, including:

Dedicated vaccine-only entry lanes at Right Field and Center Field Gates;

Exclusive access to the T-Mobile ‘Pen, which had been closed to all fans due to social distancing requirements, and the Trident Deck on the View Level;

A discount of 20% off food and beverage purchases and regular priced merchandise at the Mariners Team Store (excludes autographed and game used items);

Exclusive Mariners #SeaUsRise T-shirt.

Those fans are also eligible for prizes to be drawn at random during games. Prizes include T-Mobile 5G devices with one year of T-Mobile service, Alaska Airlines round-trip travel for two, Microsoft Xbox video game consoles, Costco gift cards, Nordstrom $500 gift cards, Stylist consultation and lunch at a Nordstrom restaurant.

To receive a fully vaccinated status and wristband, it is defined as at least 14 days after the final of the two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer or the single dose vaccine of Johnson & Johnson. Fans can either show their official vaccination card, documents from their health care provider or state immunization record, showing full vaccination or a photo of their vaccination card or documentation.

The Mariners will still be offering free vaccination from pop-up clinics during home games in conjunction with Virginia Mason Health Care and Seattle Fire.