MarinersSports If the Mariners make the playoffs, they will be joined by? Originally published August 19, 2018 at 6:14 pm Share story By Seattle Times sports staff Take Our Poll Seattle Times sports staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryMariners option lefty reliever James Pazos to Class AAA Tacoma to fix some mechanical issues
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.