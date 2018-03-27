The Mariners hope to finalize their 25-man roster on Wednesday when they work out at Safeco Field.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — So will be on the roster or not? And if he is, will he be in the starting lineup?

The status of Ichiro and his troublesome right calf going into opening day on Thursday is yet to be determined. But there seems to be a some amount of clarity after the Mariners wrapped up Cactus League play on Tuesday afternoon at Salt River Fields with a 5-3 win over the Rockies.

In the victory, Ichiro played seven complete innings and made four plate appearances, drawing a walk and going hitless in the other three.

His spring training was already going to be abbreviated after signing late on March 7. But then the calf tightness kept him out of action. He was further sidetracked after getting hit in the helmet by a 91-mph fastball in a minor league game.

Ichiro finished the spring, going 0 for 10 with two walks and five strikeouts in official Cactus League play. He did accumulate a handful of hits in minor league games.

“Unfortunately the leg issue with Ichiro has slowed him down in the number of at-bats he could get and the comfort level he’s gotten,” Servais said. “But he’s played a lot of baseball and it’s more about just getting him healthy and ready to go when the bell rings on Thursday.”

The health is more important than the reps to Servais. Is Ichiro healthy enough for the Mariners to start on the 25-man roster or is he headed for the 10-day disabled list?

“I don’t think he’s quite at 100 percent yet, but he’s moving much better and feels better out there,” manager Scott Servais said. “We’ll see how he feels tomorrow and make a decision from there.”

The Mariners have a workout on Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Safeco. The Indians, their opening day opponents, following with a 4 p.m. workout.

Ideally, Servais would like to have his 25-man roster finalized before the workout.

With Ichiro’s status uncertain, they are keeping infielder/outfielder Taylor Motter with the team. If they decide to Ichiro on the 10-day disabled list, they would put Motter in his active roster spot. If they deem Ichiro ready to go, Motter would be optioned back to Class AAA Tacoma.

The official 25-man roster doesn’t need to be submitted until 9 a.m. on Thursday morning.

But after playing five innings and getting five at-bats in a minor league game on Monday night and then playing seven innings on Tuesday, it does appear that Ichiro will be healthy enough to be on the roster. The Mariners decision to option veteran outfielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis to Class AAA Tacoma on Tuesday morning seemed like a strong indication. The Mariners signed Nieuwenhuis in the offseason to serve as organizational depth and a possible fill-in if Guillermo Heredia was slow to recover from shoulder surgery. He could have filled in when Ben Gamel suffered a strained oblique. But he strained his hamstring running the bases and was shut down for a week.

“Kirk has actually swung the bat very well the last eight or nine games,” Servais said. “He was swinging as good as I’ve seen him. Unfortunately for him, the timing for him when he went down the leg injury wasn’t great.”

The biggest concern with Ichiro’s calf isn’t running the bases. He can downshift on the bases and protect the calf. No, Servais was watching Ichiro move in left field. That will be the determinant. Ichiro had no issues on the handful of balls hit to him.

“You can’t protect it in the field,” Servais said. “And that’s what worries me most. Is he moving around well and not guarding anything? Is his first step in the right spot and he’s not worried about going back on bells or coming in and charging on balls. It’s a big league game. And a play like that can sway the game in one way or the other. You want to make sure he’s close to 100 percent before you put him out there.”

Also

Gamel (strained oblique) and pitchers Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder surgery) and Erasmo Ramirez (lat strain) will travel north with the team and continue their injury recovery work. Gamel and Ramirez will both be placed on the 10-day disabled list to start the season while Iwakuma, who is on a minor league contract, would be placed on Class AAA Tacoma’s 7-day disabled list.

Gamel is ahead of schedule in his return and is already doing workouts on the field.

“Once everyone clears out of here for the minor league season, extended spring training shuts down for four or five days and I don’t want him to lose time,” Servais said. “He’ll come north and continue to take BP with us. Once Tacoma gets to Tacoma — I know they’ll have a couple of intrasquad games and he can get some live at-bats before he goes out on a rehab assignment.”

Ramirez and Iwakuma aren’t as close in their return. They’ll continue their throwing programs in Seattle and prepare for their rehab assignments.