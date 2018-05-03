Ichiro was removed from the 25-man roster.

Ichiro’s last game as Major League Baseball player for the 2018 season came on Wednesday night in a 3-2 loss to the Oakland A’s.

The longtime icon and outfielder was removed from the Mariners 25-man roster on Thursday afternoon and assigned a new job in the organization — Special Assistant to Chairman John Stanton.

Right-handed pitcher Erik Goeddel has been selected from AAA Tacoma to fill his spot on the Major League, 25-man, roster.

In his new role, Ichiro will continue to be an active presence with the Major League club, both at home in Seattle and on the road.

“We want to make sure we capture all of the value that Ichiro brings to this team off the field,” GM Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. “This new role is a way to accomplish that. While it will evolve over time, the key is that Ichiro’s presence in our clubhouse and with our players and staff improves our opportunity to win games. That is our number-one priority and Ichiro’s number-one priority.”

Ichiro will work in collaboration with the Mariners Major League Staff, High Performance Staff and Front Office personnel. He will assist, based on his experience, with outfield play, baserunning and hitting. And he will provide mentorship to both players and staff.

“With Ichiro’s track record of success, his personality, his unique perspective and his work ethic, he is singularly positioned to impact both our younger players and the veterans in the clubhouse,” Dipoto continued. “We really don’t want him to change anything that he’s doing right now, with the exception that he will not be playing in games.

“We believe that Ichiro’s signing and his assimilation into our team has helped us this season and we want to make sure we continue that.”