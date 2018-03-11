Ichiro went 0-for-3 in his first game. He'll be back in the lineup on Monday.

PEORIA, Ariz. — They cheered for him when he pulled up to the dugout of Peoria Stadium as a passenger on a golf cart. They screamed his name and climbed over each other when he decided to sign autographs along the left field line. His name drew a raucous cheer when starting lineups were announced. And when he stepped to the plate to lead off the Mariners in the bottom of the first, he received a healthy ovation and some chants of I-CHI-RO! I-CHI-RO! permeated through Peoria Stadium. The crowd of 8,499 made sure to recognize his return to the Mariners in his first Cactus League game with the team this spring.

“I was just very touched and happy,” he said through interpreter Allen Turner.

So it’s easy to assume that the reception he’ll receive on opening day at Safeco Field vs. the Indians will be even more dramatic and enthusiastic.

Ichiro’s first unofficial game back with the Mariners felt a bit nostalgic when he assumed the familiar pre-pitch pose, bat held aloft in his right hand, displayed like a dueling sword at the pitcher. While his return has been much publicized, seeing him in uniform and playing in a Cactus League game made it very real. This is happening. He’s going to be playing left field for the Mariners with Ben Gamel out with an oblique strain.

He went 0 for 3 in the game with a strikeout looking in his first at-bat on a questionable called third strike, a hard lineout to left in his second at-bat and a strikeout swinging in his third at-bat.

“I thought Ichi looked good,” manager Scott Servais said. “I thought his timing at the plate wasn’t bad at all. He hit a couple of balls okay — a ball just foul and the lineout. I thought he looked good for his first day out there.”

Having joined the team Thursday and getting in two days of workouts, it was a bit of a rushed entrance into game action. He had been hitting and working out before joining the Mariners. But games are always a little different.

“There’s only so much that you can do outside of playing actual games that you can get ready for,” Ichiro said. “It was just a great practice to be out there and get some at-bats.”

And then after a momentary pause, he added: “More than that, it was a special moment for me to wear the Mariners uniform again and be out on the field. It was very special for me today.”

He had no complaints with his at-bats.

“I felt really good,” he said. “Really, really good.”

Servais plans to play him again on Monday evening against the White Sox at Peoria Stadium.

“We’ll get him back in there again,” Servais said. “We’ll get him back-to-back days and see where we are at. I liked what I saw. I thought he had a good idea of the strikezone like he always does. It’s about what I expected.”

Ichiro has no demands or expectations on playing time in the spring to get ready. Obviously at age 44, the Mariners won’t burn him out by playing him excessively.

“Physically, I feel great so I want to go out there,” he said. “Obviously, I know it’s still early and you don’t want to go out there full 100 percent right now and play every day and have something happen. We’ll see how things go along the way. I will play when I’m told to.”

As for getting his timing at the plate and feeling comfortable in the batter’s box, there isn’t a set number of at-bats he needs to be ready. He wasn’t sure how many would be ideal.

“It’s tough,” he said. “It doesn’t mean if you get 100 at-bats you are going to be ready, or even if you have 20 at-bats, it doesn’t mean you won’t be ready. It just kind of depends on how you feel. It’s difficult to know when.”

It’s safe to assume that those at-bats won’t come at the top of the order when Dee Gordon is in the lineup with him. Servais plans to keep the top of the order with Gordon and Jean Segura batting 1-2. A fixture at the leadoff spot in his first stint with Seattle, Ichiro will bat elsewhere in the order, which isn’t unexpected.

“Probably more toward the bottom of the lineup,” Servais said of Ichiro’s spot. “I like the top of our lineup, the consistency, kind of how it plays out there. Dee’s had a really good spring. I kind of know what the other guys can do for us. It’ll be bottom of the lineup. That’s where he’ll be at, I’ve explained that to him. He understands. There’s so many ways Ich can help us win. I’ve explained to him, he doesn’t have to hit .400. Adding in the clubhouse, playing good defense, helping our guys along the way — and we all know he’s going to get his hits. There’s a lot of ways he can help us.”