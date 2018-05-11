Tacoma has won four of its last five Pacific Coast League games.
EL PASO, Texas – Ian Miller went 3 for 4 to help the Tacoma Rainiers beat El Paso 8-3 in a Pacific Coast League game Friday night.
The Rainiers (17-18), who took the series 3-1, have won four of their last five games.
Tacoma’s Taylor Motter hit his third home run of the four-game series.
Rainiers starter Christian Bergman (3-3) went six innings, giving up five hits and two runs, one earned.
