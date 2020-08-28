Major League Baseball players everywhere wore No. 42 on Friday to honor Jackie Robinson, a fitting tribute during a historic week in baseball in which teams the league joined protests calling for racial equality.

“I think we making Jackie proud today,” the Mariners’ Dee Gordon said in a Zoom call Friday afternoon.

Gordon, one of 11 Black players on the Mariners’ 40-player roster, spoke at length about the experience of Black players in baseball, about the conversations being had inside the Mariners’ clubhouse, and about his involvement in the Players Alliance, a group organized by Black players this summer to create equality in the game.

“We’re trying to save being Black in baseball,” Gordon said of the Players Alliance. “We need people that we can relate to. … For years we’ve come in here and we haven’t been able to come in here and say anything. Anything we said would be taken out of context and conclusions being drawn, and then the next thing you know you’re out of the game. We can’t have that.”

Over the past decade, MLB has celebrated Jackie Robinson Day every April 15. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and this abbreviated season, Robinson’s tribute was moved to Aug. 28.

Advertising

Gordon says it’s special for him to wear No. 42 every year, but especially now. The Mariners on Wednesday, in a unanimous vote of players, were one of the first major-league teams to refuse to play in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

“We’re wearing (Robinson’s) jersey today, on a day where we did something that never happened,” Gordon said. “Did I want to stop baseball? I love baseball. But it’s a privilege. I think everybody needs to understand that; they can’t be one foot in, one foot out. It’s a privilege for the players, but not a privilege for this part. That’s not (right). That’s not equality. That’s a problem.

“So I think he’ll be happy today, to know we stood up, know we weren’t trying to hurt nobody; we weren’t trying to hurt the game. We just gotta do something.”