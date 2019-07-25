Reno scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and beat the visiting Tacoma Rainiers 4-3 in a Pacific Coast League game Thursday night.

Hunter Strickland pitched a hitless inning, striking out two.

Tacoma (48-56) got home runs from Ryan Court (his ninth of the season) and Jaycob Brugman (his 13th) but the Rainiers struck out 10 times.

at Vancouver 5, Everett 4 (10 inn.)

• Leadoff batter Patrick Frick was 2 for 3 and drove in a go-ahead run in the seventh inning but the AquaSox couldn’t hold the lead. Everett lost in 10 innings in front of 6,413 at Nat Bailey Stadium in Vancouver in a Northwest League game.

Right-hander Damon Casetta-Stubbs started for the AquaSox and pitched five innings, allowing two runs on two hits.