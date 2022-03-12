PEORIA, Ariz. — The drill was intended to be difficult, but Mitch Haniger was making it look relatively easy.

With a “velocity” pitching machine cranked up to simulate mid-90s fastballs positioned just in front of the mound of Field 1 Saturday at the Mariners complex, Haniger was pummeling baseballs as if the 2021 season had never stopped.

There were laser line drives that carried over the wall in left-center, multiple drives to right and right-center, which is always a good thing for him, and one majestic blast over the 25-foot batter’s eye screen in dead center 400 feet from home plate.

As he exited the cage, a noise could be heard over the blaring tunes of Luke Combs played on repeat — applause, very loud applause.

Around 100 fans had congregated around the backstop to watch about a dozen Mariners position players participate in an unstructured workout, and they offered their appreciation for Haniger’s homer display.

It was an unexpected acknowledgment.

“That was good,” Haniger said. “You can see the excitement, so it’s fun to be back out here in front everybody.”

Advertising

Last season, fans weren’t allowed into the complex to watch workouts.

“It’s weird to hear people screaming your name when you are just hitting off the machine,” shortstop J.P. Crawford said. “It’s cool to see everyone out here. You know, seeing the kids out here giving them balls, give them autographs. It just makes spring much better.”

That player-fan interaction was on display during the workout when Ty France was mistakenly called “Evan” for Evan White. France, who was letting White use one of his bats, later took the brand-new Chandler wood bat custom made for White with his name on it and gave it to the young fan.

White, who was stunned at France’s unexpected generosity at his expense, graciously went over and signed the bat.

Later White told France as they walked off a field that he expected one of his bats waiting in his locker for Sunday’s workout.

Of course, the hope was that this sort of situation could have played out sooner in the spring. But the at-times contentious negotiations for a new collective-bargaining agreement between the players and the owners, and MLB-initiated lockout, resulted in spring training being delayed from Feb. 15 — the date pitchers and catcher were supposed to report — to Monday, the new first scheduled official workout for teams.

Advertising

“Just having to sit around these last couple weeks was brutal,” Crawford said.

With the help of White, who lives in the Phoenix area in the offseason and had been working out at a private facility in Glendale, a handful of Mariners players organized group workouts over the past few weeks. White, Crawford, Haniger, France, Donovan Walton and others would get together. Haniger also went over to the workouts in Mesa hosted by the MLBPA.

“That experience was great,” he said. “It was cool for me just to talk to a lot of different guys and work with a lot of different guys and ask them what they focus on in-season, offseason and how their team approaches the daily grind as far as hitting stuff goes. I was just trying to pick guys’ brains.”

A group of players along with Jarred Kelenic, Abraham Toro, Taylor Trammell and Kevin Padlo were back on their normal practice field Saturday working with the MLB staff. Several pitchers, including Chris Flexen and Justin Dunn, were also out working.

“It felt like home,” Crawford said. “It really does. It feels like we’re back to normal. It feels like everyone’s more happy to be back here than ever, which was great.”

The increased happiness comes with increased anticipation for the 2022 season. After winning 90 games in 2021 and missing the playoffs by one game, which included three sold-out games at T-Mobile Park to end the season, the expectations for this season include qualifying for the expanded playoffs to end a postseason drought that dates back to 2001.

Advertising

When did Haniger start thinking about 2022?

“When did our season end, like Oct. 3, so probably Oct. 5,” he said. “I was hoping we were still going to be playing then.”

Haniger did take some time to decompress, but the motivation from coming so close and falling short carried him and others through an offseason that had no transactions after Dec. 2 and had them locked out of team facilities and unable to contact team officials.

“The end of last year just made me hungry this whole offseason,” Crawford said.

Both players monitored the pre-lockout offseason and were pleased with the additions of infielder Adam Frazier and American League Cy Young winner Robbie Ray. In a much-read open letter to Mariners fans for The Players Tribune, Haniger implored Mariners ownership to add talent to the team.

“I hope our front office is reading this, and they understand that it’s time to really go all-in. It’s time to make some impact moves, and put this group over the top,” he wrote.

He’s heard and read the recent comments from president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto about wanting to acquire multiple impact hitters and additional MLB talent with the focus on winning and not rebuilding.

Sponsored

“That’s what we want,” Haniger said. “I think every year the goal when you show up to spring training is to win a World Series and prepare to win a World Series. It fires me up knowing that it’s a little more realistic than in years past. You never say never, but when everyone goes out there and does their job and you bring in guys that can really put us over the top, that’s the hope for me in the next week, we should be in a great position.”

A year ago, Crawford shrugged off minimal expectations and prognostications, both internal and external, saying that the team would win when most people didn’t think it could. Now he’s not alone in his beliefs for 2022.

“Everyone feels like we got a chance this year,” he said. “We have the pieces to be even better. Don’t count us out, just like always.”