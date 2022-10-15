The Mariners host the Astros at T-Mobile Park on Saturday in Game 3 of the ALDS, the first postseason game in Seattle since Oct. 18, 2001. Down 2-0 in the best-of-five series, Seattle faces elimination for the first time this postseason.

First pitch is set for 1:07 p.m. with right-hander George Kirby taking the mound for Seattle against Houston right-hander Lance McCullers.

Fans can watch Game 3 (and the remaining games this series, if needed) on TBS and listen to it on the radio on Seattle Sports 710 AM. The games can be streamed via “Pay TV” options. A full list can be found here.

Mariners-Astros ALDS schedule Here’s when each of the ALDS games will be played and how to watch *If necessary

If the Mariners win on Saturday, they’ll host another elimination game on Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. The series would go back to Houston for a win-or-go-home Game 5 on Monday, if needed.

Both games will also be aired on TBS, as well as Seattle Sports 710 AM.