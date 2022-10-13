After a disappointing walkoff loss in Game 1 of the ALDS, the Mariners look to bounce back against the AL West champion Astros in the best-of-five playoff series.

First pitch is set for 12:37 p.m. Thursday with Luis Castillo taking the mound for Seattle against Houston’s Framber Valdez.

Fans can watch Game 2 (and the remaining games this series) on TBS and listen to it on the radio on Seattle Sports 710 AM.

Win or lose, the Mariners return to Seattle for Game 3, the first postseason game at T-Mobile Park since Oct. 18, 2001, on Saturday.