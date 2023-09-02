Uniforms were required at the private Catholic high school that Pete Woodworth attended in St. Petersburg, Florida. Most days, he expressed his teenage rebellion in subtle fashion, donning a T-shirt of his favorite punk-rock bands — Green Day or Blink-182 or Hoobastank, usually — underneath his school-issued collared shirt.

He spent class time writing lyrics and guitar chords. By the end of his freshman year, he had enough original songs to record an album with two of his baseball teammates in their three-man garage band. The album title: “Goat Meat, Dirty Feet.”

A chart topper, it was not.

But it was a start of something. They liked their sound, and they were good together.

Woodworth was the frontman. He sang and played guitar. Most nights, they’d have band practice after baseball practice. In those early days, they’d jam at drummer John Sacino’s home garage.

Eventually, the band moved to a mostly-empty warehouse Sacino’s family company, Sacino’s Formalwear, owned in downtown St. Petersburg. They’d play late into the night.

They settled on a name, “Botsco,” and got their first gig at a Christmas Party. “Crushed it,” Woodworth remembered.

That led to another show, and then another. They began touring around Florida in Sacino’s Formalwear’s company van.

They had some talent, and some momentum, and they were starting to believe they might have something of a future as a real band.

“I loved being on stage,” Woodworth said. “It came really easy for us.”

Graduation approaching, Woodworth had a decision to make — play college baseball and try to fulfill his dream of pitching in the major leagues … or live out a different kind of fantasy on Florida’s emerging punk-rock scene.

“I made the wrong choice,” he said.

He’s kidding. (Probably.)

Woodworth is now in his fourth season as the Seattle Mariners pitching coach. At 35, he’s the youngest pitching coach in the major leagues, leading the league’s top-ranked pitching staff on a club primed for a run at its second straight postseason appearance.

And he’s found a way, here and there, to blend together his various talents, one of the many qualities that’s endeared him to so many.

***

A decade ago, Greg Brown gave Woodworth his first full-time job as a pitching coach. Brown was the head coach at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Woodworth was 25.

“Just so humble for a young guy,” said Brown, now a hitting coach in the Chicago Cubs organization. “Woody didn’t pretend like he knew it all.”

It was at Nova Southeastern where Woodworth began to hone his reputation as a coach who prioritized the mental side of the game.

And he found a way to teach it in his own way.

“I’d describe him as the Matthew McConaughey of pitching coaches,” Brown said. “He’ll be out there in the outfield grass talking for hours and having guys beating their chests [a la ‘Wolf of Wall Street’] and stuff like that.”

***

It’s working for Woodworth and the Mariners.

The league’s youngest pitching coach and one of the league’s youngest pitching staffs have turned in the league’s lowest earned-run average (3.64) through the first five months of the season.

Talk to enough people around the organization, and they’ll point to Woodworth’s communication style as one of main factors in the pitching staff’s success.

“He’s a special dude,” said Trent Blank, the Mariners director of pitching strategy and one of Woodworth’s closest confidants.

One colleague described Woodworth as “everybody’s best friend,” because of his natural affability.

“I think it comes down to the confidence and belief he has in himself,” Blank said, “which then creates that confidence in belief in everyone else. It’s his presence. It’s the words he uses. It’s his timing. He’s like a five-tool coach.”

He’s become part coach, part big brother and part shaman to the Mariners’ young pitchers.

“I’ve had the pleasure of sitting in on some of his planning meetings,” said Jerry Dipoto, the president of baseball operations. “And Woody is as organized and prepared as any coach I’ve been around.”

Stephen Vogt, after 10 years as a major league catcher, is in his first season as the Mariners bullpen coach.

“He’s one of the best teachers I’ve ever been around,” Vogt said, pointing to “the way he speaks to the players, the way he positively reinforces what they do well.”

It’s a group effort, certainly.

Dipoto is a former major league pitcher, and when he arrived in Seattle in 2015, he brought in Andy McKay, now the assistant general manager, to help lay the groundwork for their “dominate the zone” pitching philosophy. Eight years later, the Mariners are chasing down an MLB record for first-strike percentage, the one data point they value above everything in pitching.

The Mariners, over the past five years, have invested heavily in analytics, and they employ a small army of analysts to pore over the data for Woodworth and Blank to use to formulate game plans each day.

If a pitcher needs to see the charts and spin rates and all the data, Woodworth can use all that to round out his presentation. Mostly, though, he operates in mama-bird mode, chewing up complex information and making it as digestible as possible for each pitcher.

That’s been especially important in season in which the Mariners have, unexpectedly, had to rely on rookie pitchers to make 37 starts, 33 of those combined from Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo, who have far exceeded any reasonable expectations. (The Mariners have also employed six rookies out of the bullpen at various points in the season.)

“The biggest thing, at least for me, is he’s made game plans very simple,” Woo said. “I know exactly what I’m doing when I go into a bullpen or a game. … It’s clear, it’s simple, and it makes our jobs a lot easier.”

***

He has a sense of style.

Woodworth owns some 60 pairs of Nike Air Jordans. It’s the only shoe you’ll see him wearing at the ballpark.

One of his signature personal touches is to gift Jordans to friends or colleagues as a show of appreciation. He’s been known to do that with younger pitching coaches in the minor leagues.

He’s gifted Blank three pairs over the past few years.

***

He has a sense of humor.

When Pete and his wife, Shelby, were preparing for the birth of their first son, Graham, a few years ago, Shelby let her husband choose the baby name.

“Graham” is Pete’s middle name. So that was easy. For his first son’s middle name, he chose “Body” specifically so he could combine the kid’s first and middle names into the nickname “Graham-Bo.”

As in “Rambo,” Sylvester Stallone’s character from the 1980s action hit flicks.

Pity the future Little Leaguers who will have to stare down Graham-Bo’s fastball.

(For the record, Shelby took over naming rights when the couple’s second son, Cal, was born in May.)

***

He could pitch.

At Florida Gulf Coast, Woodworth posted a 25-9 record in four seasons to set the school record for wins. He was teammates for three seasons with Chris Sale, the future American League Cy Young winner.

After his senior year of college in 2010, Woodworth was not selected in the MLB draft. He was set to begin his coaching career when he accepted a gig to be the pitching coach for McKay’s college summer-league team in La Crosse, Wisconsin. (Woodworth had pitched the previous two summers for McKay’s team, and McKay became one of the inspirations for Woodworth to get into coaching.)

So Woodworth drove from Florida to Wisconsin, some 1,500 miles in his 2010 silver Chevrolet Cruze through the night, ready to start his coaching career. The evening he arrived, he got an out-of-the-blue call from a scout from the Tampa Bay Rays, his childhood team.

Would he be interested in signing a minor league deal with the Rays? Answer: Yes, emphatically.

He spent that night in LaCrosse, got up early the next morning and drove straight through back home to Florida, covering some 3,000 miles about 48 hours.

He signed for $1,000 — “$643 after taxes,” he said — and appeared in 17 games in rookie ball that summer, posted a 2.42 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 26 innings. The Rays released him after the season, then soon brought him back on as a part-time scout.

He hated scouting. Made him feel like everything he was doing was negative. He’d watch a pitcher throw and give him a simple valuation on the 20-to-80 scouting scale, detailing mostly what the pitcher couldn’t do.

He wanted to be inside the lines, wanted to make his mark.

“I just felt like I could help them,” he said.

***

He can still pitch.

A few hours before the start of recent road game, Woodworth took the mound in the bullpen and fired about a dozen pitches at max effort.

A handful of Seattle pitchers had gathered around to watch him, and Woodworth drew a hearty cheer from the small group when he hit 90 mph with one pitch.

***

Pitchers don’t get to bat-flip, but they do punch tickets, and that expression sparked an idea for Woodworth when he was the Mariners’ Class AA pitching coach in 2019. For every batter they struck out — for every “ticket punched” — each pitcher got a raffle ticket.

And at the end of every month, Woodworth would hold a drawing, with prizes ranging from throwaway dollar-store trinkets to a $400 pair of Jordans.

The raffle was a hit, and he brought it with him to the Mariners when he was promoted to his first big-league job in 2020. The one changeup, as suggested by Marco Gonzales: Pitchers would have to pay a fine of $20 every time they issued a walk to lead off an inning or with two outs. That money then went into a pot as the grand prize for each raffle.

It continues to be a hit. Each pitcher on staff usually gets some prize, big or small, and Logan Gilbert won the most recent cash pot worth some $600.

For Woodworth, the raffle is another way to reinforce — and incentivize — the importance of throwing strikes. He is constantly communicating that with his pitchers, often by reminding them just how good they are.

Confidence can be fleeting, even for established major-leaguers. And Mariners pitchers say they have enough trust in Woodworth to know when he says something, he means it.

“Trust has to be built and earned both ways,” Gilbert said. “And he’s definitely at that point where you can be vulnerable with him. You can talk about what you’re going through, what you’re thinking about. He can be blunt if a situation calls for it. But, also, he’s just willing to hear us out, let us say what we need to say sometimes.”

***

He bought a new guitar outside of Fenway Park two years ago, after the Mariners won the first big-league game he coached in Boston. It’s a Taylor Acoustic guitar, and he named it “Yaz.”

He’ll still play from time to time. Two years ago, he gave relief pitcher Penn Murphy some guitar lessons, and earlier this year Woodworth, Murphy and catching prospect Harry Ford — playing the saxophone — formed a band and performed for the team during spring training.

“We had so much fun,” Woodworth said.

Gilbert is his newest student. When the Mariners were playing in San Francisco in early July, Gilbert bought his first guitar and got some beginner lessons from Woodworth.

“He’s pretty legit,” Gilbert said.

What might have been?

Naw, Woodworth has no regrets. The punk-rock fantasy faded, but he’s having the most fun — “by far” — he’s ever had this season, doing so on biggest stage baseball has to offer.