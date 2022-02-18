What commissioner Rob Manfred was unwilling to announce or confirm a week ago, despite the obvious outcome that could be ascertained by looking at a calendar, became official on Friday afternoon.

In an email to most media outlets, Major League Baseball issued a statement, announcing that the start of spring training baseball games has been postponed.

The official statement read:

“We regret that, without a collective bargaining agreement in place, we must postpone the start of Spring Training games until no earlier than Saturday, March 5th. All 30 Clubs are unified in their strong desire to bring players back to the field and fans back to the stands. The Clubs have adopted a uniform policy that provides an option for full refunds for fans who have purchased tickets from the Clubs to any Spring Training games that are not taking place. We are committed to reaching an agreement that is fair to each side. On Monday, members of the owners’ bargaining committee will join an in-person meeting with the Players Association and remain every day next week to negotiate and work hard towards starting the season on time.”

Given the language of MLB’s statement, and the understanding that owners could end the lockout and operate under the previous CBA until a new deal was reached, a statement from the Major League Baseball Players Association was certain to follow.

It came about two hours later, reading:

“MLB announced today that it ‘must’ postpone the start of spring training games. This is false. Nothing requires the league to delay the start of spring training, much like nothing required the league’s decision to implement the lockout in the first place. Despite these decisions by the league, players remain committed to the negotiating process.”

Perhaps the only hopeful aspect of this development is that the two sides will be meeting daily next week after meeting just five times since the lockout was initiated on Dec. 2. MLB has set a Feb. 28 deadline for an agreement on a new CBA to be reached to maintain the scheduled start of the 2022 regular season. Opening day is set for March 31. The Mariners open at T-Mobile Park against the Detroit Tigers.

For the Mariners, Friday’s announcement means their first seven scheduled Cactus League games have been canceled. Following a spring training tradition, they were supposed to open their schedule on Sunday, Feb. 26 vs. the Padres in their annual charity game at Peoria Stadium.

If MLB owners and the MLB Players Association can reach an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement next week, the Mariners’ first Cactus League game — based on the current schedule — would be March 5 at Salt River Field vs. the Diamondbacks.

Asked about a refund of tickets for the affected games, the Mariners responded with this statement: “Any purchaser of games from February 26 through March 24 in Peoria will be automatically refunded, including fees.”

The refunds should arrive in 10 to 14 days, if not earlier. An email is being sent to all ticket buyers with the information on the refunds.