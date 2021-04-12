With players limited to the hotel or the stadium on road trips, Taylor Trammell decided to make his off day Friday in Minneapolis productive. The Mariners rookie outfielder was frustrated with his recent plate appearances, which included just two hits in his last 25 plate appearances and 13 strikeouts.

So he used the off day to go over video with hitting coaches Tim Laker and Jarrett DeHart and discuss possible changes to his swing and approach.

Saturday, he arrived at Target Field early to work on the suggestions and changes made by Laker and DeHart.

Trammell hit his first big-league home run later that day and hit another Sunday. He had three hits in the two games and felt much more comfortable at the plate.

“I give Taylor a ton of credit,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “They identified a couple things they thought might help. He got some really good work in there and it translated right into back-to-back games with home runs. Good for him understanding that didn’t feel quite right. Great job by the hitting coaches to identify something that might be able to help him. They went and attacked it right away. You don’t often get the immediate results, but sometimes you do and it’s pretty gratifying when it happens.”

Roster move

The Mariners placed left-handed reliever Anthony Misiewicz on the injured list without a listed reason and recalled right-handed pitcher Erik Swanson from the alternate training site.

“He’s on the IL and that’s all I can really say,” Servais said.

The reason for the vagueness is due to MLB’s policy when a player either tests positive for COVID-19 or is exposed to someone with COVID and is being quarantined.

Misiewicz has been one of Seattle’s most effective relievers out of the bullpen, not allowing an earned run in four games this season.

Swanson was one of five players on the Mariners’ taxi squad traveling with the team on the current road trip. He posted a 2.84 ERA in 6 1/3 innings in spring training with no walks and five strikeouts.

“Swanny threw about six or seven days ago at the alt site,” Servais said. “He’s thrown a couple of bullpens here on the road trip. I thought Erik had a really good spring training. He happened to be the odd man out as far as making our club on opening day. But like we said, at that point, there will be plenty of opportunity for him to impact in our bullpen.”

Also …

Evan White returned to the starting lineup Monday in Baltimore after a quad strain kept him out of action for the first two games of the series in Minnesota. White entered the game Sunday as a defensive specialist at first base.

Servais had no update on James Paxton, who was meeting with doctors about the second opinion on his MRI on Monday.

More tickets on sale

With King County remaining in Phase 3, the Mariners have opened up ticket sales for 20 more games at T-Mobile Park from April 30 to June 2. The tickets available will remain less than 9,000 based on social distancing guidelines and capacity limitations.

Those tickets will be first offered to season-ticket holders Thursday and fans who subscribe to Mariners mail April 22.

Single-game tickets will then go on sale April 23 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are grouped in small, socially distanced pods of one to six spectators who are part of the same household unit. The entire pod must be purchased and cannot be split for resale. Tickets are digital only and are available at Mariners.com/Tickets and at Mariners team stores.

The Mariners also will resume special events and promotions for those 20 games.