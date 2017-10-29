Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros kept hammering away in a wild slugfest that few saw coming, rallying against Clayton Kershaw and rocking the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-12 in 10 thrilling innings for a 3-2 World Series lead.

HOUSTON – Blast off!

Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros kept hammering away in a wild slugfest that few saw coming, rallying against Clayton Kershaw and rocking the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-12 in 10 thrilling innings Sunday night for a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven World Series.

In a tension-filled game of monster momentum swings at pulsating Minute Maid Park, the last one belonged to Alex Bregman. With the packed crowd still standing well past midnight Houston time, Bregman hit an RBI single with two outs off Kenley Jansen to win it after 5 hours, 17 minutes.

Wacky and whacky with seven home runs, this rivaled Toronto’s 15-14 victory over the Phillies in 1993 as one of the craziest World Series games ever. That game was the highest-scoring World Series game and Sunday’s is tied for second.

Altuve, Correa, Yuli Gurriel, George Springer and Brian McCann homered for Houston. Cody Bellinger and Yasiel Puig went deep for the Dodgers, who scored three times in the ninth inning to make it 12-all.

“The best game ever, for sure,” Correa said.

Silent when Houston ace Dallas Keuchel got crushed, the orange-clad fans erupted over and over as the Astros sent balls careening all around — and out of — the park.

On another night of Home Run Derby in the Year of the Home Run, no lead was safe.

Puig lined a two-run shot in the ninth, the record 22nd homer in a single Series, and former Mariner Chris Taylor’s two-out single off Astros reliever Chris Devenski tied the score.

With both bullpens worn down, the teams get a day to recover. It will be Game 6 on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, where Justin Verlander will try to clinch the Astros’ first championship and Rich Hill hopes to save Los Angeles’ season.

With two outs in the 10th, Jansen hit McCann on the hand with a pitch and Springer walked. Bregman, who homered off Jansen in Saturday’s 6-2 loss, lined the next pitch over shortstop to score pinch-runner Derek Fisher, who slid home ahead of the throw from left fielder Andre Ethier.

“I got him on a slider last night, so I knew he wasn’t going to throw that,” Bregman said. “Looking for a cutter. Correa, all our hitting coaches, they all said, ‘Hey, you better stay on top of that cutter.’ Tried to stay on top, and we’re up 3-2, baby.”

Out of nowhere, the Astros climbed out of a four-run hole against Kershaw and then erased two more deficits later in the game, tying it each time on a homer.

Correa leapt and twirled after launching a two-run drive that made it 11-8 in the seventh. McCann’s shot in the eighth added a much-needed run.

Bellinger homered for Los Angeles, a three-run drive in the fifth that made the score 7-4 and seemed to swing things back in the Dodgers’ favor. By the end of the mayhem on the mound, it was a mere afterthought.

The Astros (13) and Dodgers (nine) combined to surpass the Series mark for homers, set when Barry Bonds and the Giants lost to the Angels in seven games in 2002. The Giants hit a record 14 home runs in that Series.

On Saturday, Kershaw stood alone on the mound after the Dodgers’ victory in Game 4, trying to get a visual for perhaps the biggest start of his career.

This was definitely not how he pictured it.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner cruised into the fourth with a 4-0 lead before things suddenly fell apart. After Correa hit an RBI double, Gurriel added a tying, three-run homer.

Kershaw whipped his head around to watch Gurriel’s drive sail, his face showing shock and frustration, all wrapped up in one expression before he bent over, hands on his knees.

Yanked in the fifth, Kershaw trudged off with a dubious distinction — he has allowed a postseason-record eight home runs this year.

Hardly a repeat performance from the World Series opener, when Kershaw dominated while outpitching Keuchel for a 3-1 victory.

Kershaw allowed 27 home runs during the regular season, seven more than his previous career high.

Keuchel made the shortest home start (32/3 innings) of his All-Star career. His breaking pitches spun without much movement.