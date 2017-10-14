Jose Altuve scored the winning run and Justin Verlander struck out 13 in a complete game as host Houston beat the New York Yankees 2-1 for the second consecutive game.

HOUSTON – With each stinging line drive, Jose Altuve is putting his stamp on this October. Same with every pitch from Justin Verlander, no matter the inning or score.

Houston’s longest-tenured player and its durable new ace — an incomparable pair so far this postseason.

Altuve raced home on Carlos Correa’s double in the ninth inning, Verlander struck out 13 in a complete game and the Astros beat the New York Yankees 2-1 on Saturday for a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series.

Correa also homered , but Houston needed a daring dash from the 5-foot-6 Altuve to get Verlander a victory. Altuve, an AL most valuable player candidate, reached with a one-out single against Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman, then sprinted around from first base on Correa’s shot to right-center field. Shortstop Didi Gregorius’ relay beat Altuve to the plate, but catcher Gary Sanchez misplayed a short hop, allowing Houston’s second baseman to slide past safely.

“That’s a play I’m used to making,” Sanchez said through a translator. “Really thought I had a chance at making that play there. Unfortunately I dropped the ball and couldn’t make that play.”

Altuve is 13 for 23 (.565) at the plate this postseason after hitting just .154 (4 for 26) in the 2015 playoffs.

Verlander improved to 8-0 in eight appearances with Houston since agreeing to an Aug. 31 trade from the Detroit Tigers, including his Game 4 victory in relief during a Division Series against Boston. He has a 2.04 earned-run average over a postseason-leading 172/3 innings.

“When I decided to say yes, these are the moments that you envision,” Verlander said of agreeing to the trade. “You don’t envision going 5-0 in the regular season once you get here, that’s all fine and great, but that’s not why I was brought here. I was brought here to help this team win a championship.”

Verlander set a postseason career best for strikeouts and allowed five hits in his second career complete game in the playoffs. He threw a season-high 124 pitches and retired Aaron Judge, Sanchez and Greg Bird in the top of the ninth.

“This is such a big moment for our team, but he put us on his back today with his pitching,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said of Verlander.

Houston took its first 2-0 lead in a Championship Series in front of a crowd of 43,193 that included NBA Houston Rockets stars James Harden and Chris Paul in choice seats.

Correa’s homer in the fourth off Yankees starter Luis Severino sailed just out of reach of the 6-foot-7 Judge and 12-year-old Carson Riley, who was sitting in the front row in right field. The ball bounced off Riley’s glove and into the stands, and Yankees manager Joe Girardi asked for a video review to check for fan interference. Umpires let the homer stand.

It was reminiscent of a home run by the Yankees’ Derek Jeter in Game 1 of the 1996 ALCS against the Baltimore Orioles. Jeffrey Maier, 12, reached out and deflected Jeter’s hit into the stands, and umpires ruled it a home run.